SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PerimeterX, the leading provider of application security solutions that keep digital businesses safe, today announced that it has been named to the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™which recognizes the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America. The Technology Fast 500 ranking is based on percentage revenue growth from fiscal year 2016 to 2019. PerimeterX has been ranked #49 with 3,637% growth over that period. PerimeterX was also recognized as one of the Top 10 Bay Area companies for growth.



“Ranking among the highest performing companies in North America and the Bay Area is an amazing validation of our business acumen and our dedication to protecting our customers, and I could not be prouder of our team,” said PerimeterX CEO Omri Iluz. “Our growth is founded on delivering on our vision of helping customers unleash the power of their web apps to build their digital businesses.”

Over the past three years, PerimeterX has grown by achieving the following milestones:

Grew 3,637% by signing some of the biggest brands in retail e-commerce

Expanded its portfolio of web app security solutions with the release of Code Defender and Page Defender

Increased total funding to $91.5 million

Made research discoveries including a vulnerability in WhatsApp that put millions of users at risk, as well as revealing bot and Magecart attacks on popular e-commerce websites

“For more than 25 years, we’ve been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year’s Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology—from software and digital media platforms, to biotech—truly does permeate so many facets of our lives,” said Paul Silverglate , vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “We congratulate this year’s winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic.”

This recognition by Deloitte adds to the company’s growing list of accolades which includes being named a leader in “ The Forrester New Wave™: Bot Management, Q1 2020 ” report by Forrester Research and being named one of the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area in 2020 by the San Francisco Business Times.

About Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies—both public and private—in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About PerimeterX

PerimeterX is the leading provider of application security solutions that keep digital businesses safe. Delivered as a service, the company’s Bot Defender, Code Defender and Page Defender solutions detect risks to your web applications and proactively manage them, freeing you to focus on growth and innovation. The world’s largest and most reputable websites and mobile applications count on PerimeterX to safeguard their consumers’ digital experience. PerimeterX is headquartered in San Mateo, California and at www.perimet erx. com .