Pune, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global remote desktop software market is set to gain impetus from the increasing popularity of e-learning and distance learning platforms. Various educational institutes are implementing these platforms to deliver maximum reach to the students across countries worldwide. Fortune Business Insights™ presented this information in a new report, titled, “Remote Desktop Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), By End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Government, Manufacturing, Education, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 1.53 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.69 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.
COVID-19 Pandemic to Surge Demand Backed by Work from Home Policy
The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has compelled organizations to implement the work from home policy for keeping up with their business operations. This has further surged the demand for remote desktop software solutions across various companies. Also, multiple software providers are offering highly secured and unique remote work management solutions to employees for smooth working environments. We are delivering in-depth reports to help you gain insights into the current situation of the market.
This Report Answers the Following Questions:
Drivers & Restraints-
Beneficial Properties of BYOD to Bolster Growth
The increasing implementation of bring your own device (BYOD) policy in various companies is set to accelerate the remote desktop software market growth in the coming years. This is because BYOD has several benefits, such as enhanced security, higher employee satisfaction, and flexible work time. As per a survey by Frost & Sullivan conducted in 2016, employee productivity surged by 34% with the usage of BYOD system. It also enables employees to work from any device of their choices from any part of the world. However, inconsistency and low performance of the internet service can stop systems, which, in turn, may hamper the demand for remote desktop software solutions.
Segment-
IT & Telecom Segment to Dominate Stoked by its Vast Employee & Client Bases
Based on end-users, the IT & telecom segment earned 22.9% in terms of the remote desktop software market share in 2019. It would retain its dominant position throughout the forthcoming years. The industry is considered to be the early adopter of this desktop software solutions because of its vast client and employee bases worldwide. Also, it is set to showcase high demand for advanced solutions and cloud.
Regional Analysis-
Higher Usage of Unique Technologies for Smooth Operations to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific
Geographically, in 2019, North America generated USD 491.7 million on account of revenue. It is likely to remain in the leading position in the near future backed by the high demand for remote desktop software solutions in the region. The increasing adoption of work-from-home policies in the U.S. would also contribute to growth. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to grow rapidly fueled by the higher usage of state-of-the-art technologies for supporting employees to execute industry operations.
Competitive Landscape-
Key Players Focus on Partnership Strategy to Strengthen Their Positions
The market houses a large number of companies that are persistently striving to strengthen their positions by developing new products through acquisitions and partnerships with other renowned companies. Some of the others are providing a wide range of updated and secured remote desktop software solutions to cater to the growing demand. Below are the latest industry developments:
