The rise in the prevalence of cancers resulting in increased exposure to radiation which leads to infertility. As per the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) report, in 2019, PCOS is a major health problem that affects 1 in 10 women of childbearing age across the globe. Thus, rising gynecological disorders resulting in decreased fertility rate is likely to fuel the global infertility drugs market.



Key Market Trends

Female Infertility Drugs Segment is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share in the Infertility Drugs Market



The female infertility drugs segment is expected to dominate the industry over the forecast period. The lucrative growth of the segment can be attributed to the higher incidences of infertility and misconception (as women are compared to men). The major cause of infertility among women is an increased prevalence of thyroid and breast cancer that necessitate higher exposure to radiation leading to a steep decrease in fertility rate. For instance, according to the factsheet published by the National Institutes of Health, the fertility rate of women decreases by half in their thirties. The report states that women’s chance of conception declines significantly after age 35.6, whereas male fertility declines gradually and among the women with any type of cancer. The increase in the consumption of smoking and alcohol and the increasing incidence of various disorders, like PCOS and uterine fibroids, result in higher demand. This factor is expected to fuel the growth of the segment.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period.



North America is expected to dominate the global infertility drugs market during the forecast period. This dominance is mainly owing to rising incidences of menopausal disorders, urinary infections, thyroid problems, endometriosis, and others due to busy lifestyles and a rise in stress among women. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC report published in 2019, PCOS affects around 6% to 12% representing more than 5 million women of reproductive age. Also, a steep rise in oligozoospermia, varicocele, diabetes, and others among men in the United States propels the revenue share in the region. Additionally, the presence of more number of reproductive endocrinologists along with advanced healthcare infrastructure fuels the market growth in the United States. Government expenditure for the women healthcare awareness with growing geriatric women population and early product launches are expected to further contribute its outstanding share in the global market.



Competitive Landscape

The global infertility drugs market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Some prominent players in the market are implementing various strategies such as launching new products and making acquisitions to consolidate their market positions across the globe. Furthermore, a steep rise in the availability of public fundings to develop these drugs is also expected to fuel the market. In December 2019, Allergan announced that its product PrFIBRISTAL was publicly funded through the Ontario Drug Benefit (ODB) Formulary and the Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) Program. PrFIBRISTAL is used in first-in-class medical treatment for uterine fibroids, which lead to infertility. The uterine fibroids are the most common gynecological tumors which affect almost one-in-three Canadian women of reproductive age. Such encouraging public funds, innovative approaches to treat infertility are likely to positively impact the market during the forecast period. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck KGaA, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., and Novartis AG



