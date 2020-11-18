Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 61 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
18 November 2020
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 64 million under the programme.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 11 – 17 November 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|18,512
|26,405,350
|11 November 2020
|12 November 2020
|13 November 2020
|16 November 2020
|17 November 2020
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|18,512
|26,405,350
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|256,805
|399,535,794
|11 November 2020
|400
|2,675.77
|1,070,308
|12 November 2020
|400
|2,675.56
|1,070,224
|13 November 2020
|400
|2,645.07
|1,058,028
|16 November 2020
|300
|2,636.25
|790,875
|17 November 2020
|300
|2,594.28
|778,284
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|258,605
|404,303,513
In addition, the Company has in accordance with announcement no. 48/2020 completed the purchase of 57,557 A Shares for a total of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation.
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 76,069 A shares and 316,933 B shares corresponding to 1.79 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 11 – 17 November 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
