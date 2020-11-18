Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aluminum Market (Capacity, Production & Consumption): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aluminum market is forecasted to reach US$176.96 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.82% for the period spanning 2020-2024. The factors such as accelerating industrialization, rapid urbanization, increased flat-rolled aluminum products demand, high focus on recycled aluminum and expansion of primary aluminum smelter capacity is expected to drive the market.



However, growth of the industry would be challenged by declining automotive sector and volatility in aluminum prices. Few notable trends include growing preference of aluminum cans, technological advancements and rising industry consolidations activities. In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created an unfavorable impact on the market as the great lockdown has crushed the global economy and with it the manufacturing sector.

Aluminum's industrial importance has developed with the discovery of the Hall-Heroult process for electrolytic smelting and the Bayer process. The two processes are still in use today as the main (and almost exclusive) processes for producing aluminum and alumina. The main uses of aluminum include transport (road vehicles, aircraft, railcars & marine uses), packaging (beverage cans, aluminum foil), construction (window and door frames, cladding, facades), electrical (cable, wire), consumer durables & general engineering.

The fastest-growing regional market is the Asia-Pacific owing to improving economic conditions, increasing smartphone consumption and growing number of aluminum smelters in the region.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global aluminum market.

The major markets (Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America) have been analysed along with country analysis of China and India.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Rio Tinto Limited, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Norsk Hydro ASA, Alcoa Corporation, United Company RUSAL Plc and Alumina Limited) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Classification

1.3 Supply Chain

1.4 Applications

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Introduction

2.2 New Challenges/Opportunities

2.3 Fall in Aluminum Prices

3. Global Aluminum Market Analysis

3.1 Global Aluminum Market Value

3.2 Global Aluminum Market Value Forecast

3.3 Global Aluminum Production Capacity Volume

3.4 Global Aluminum Production Capacity Volume Forecast

3.5 Global Aluminum Production Volume

3.6 Global Aluminum Production Volume Forecast

3.7 Global Aluminum Production Volume by Region

3.8 Global Aluminum Consumption Volume

3.9 Global Aluminum Consumption Volume Forecast

3.10 Global Aluminum Consumption Volume by Sector

3.11 Global Aluminum Consumption Volume by Region

4. Regional Aluminum Market Analysis

4.1 Asia-Pacific

4.1.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Production Volume

4.1.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Production Volume Forecast

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Production Volume by Region

4.1.4 China Aluminum Production Volume

4.1.5 China Aluminum Production Volume Forecast

4.1.6 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Consumption Volume

4.1.7 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Consumption Volume Forecast

4.1.8 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Consumption Volume by Region

4.1.9 China Aluminum Consumption Volume

4.1.10 China Aluminum Consumption Volume Forecast

4.1.11 China Aluminum Consumption Volume by Sector

4.1.12 India Aluminum Consumption Volume

4.1.13 India Aluminum Consumption Volume Forecast

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe Aluminum Production Volume

4.2.2 Europe Aluminum Production Volume Forecast

4.2.3 Europe Aluminum Consumption Volume

4.2.4 Europe Aluminum Consumption Volume Forecast

4.3 North America

4.3.1 North America Aluminum Production Volume

4.3.2 North America Aluminum Production Volume Forecast

4.3.3 North America Aluminum Consumption Volume

4.3.4 North America Aluminum Consumption Volume Forecast

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Accelerating Industrialization

5.1.2 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.3 Increased Flat-Rolled Aluminum Products Demand

5.1.4 High Focus on Recycled Aluminum

5.1.5 Expansion of Primary Aluminum Smelter Capacity

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Growing Preference of Aluminum Cans

5.2.2 Technological Advancements

5.2.3 Rising Industry Consolidation Activities

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Declining Automotive Sector

5.3.2 Volatility in Aluminum Prices

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Aluminum Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenues Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

6.1.3 Key Players - Research and Development Expenditures Comparison

6.1.4 Key Players - Primary Aluminum Production Comparison

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Rio Tinto Limited

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Aluminum Corporation of China Limited

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Norsk Hydro ASA

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Alcoa Corporation

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 United Company RUSAL Plc

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

7.6 Alumina Limited

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Financial Overview

