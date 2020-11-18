Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Heat Tracing - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Electric Heat Tracing market accounted for $1.54 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.36 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.



Rising demand for energy-efficient electric heat tracing systems and low maintenance cost associated with electric heat tracing systems are the major factors driving the market growth.



However, devastating effects of overlapping of heating cables is restraining the market growth. Moreover, growing demand for heat tracing systems from various end-user industries and rising adoption of heat tracing systems in power plants would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.



Electric trace heating is the process of enhancing the levels of temperature in pipes, floors, vessels and other infrastructural surfaces with the help of heat tracing cables. This is highly significant in areas where the temperatures can drop significantly and can result in freezing of pipes, vessels and other components in an industry.



Based on type, the self-regulating segment is likely to have a huge demand as self-regulating heating cables are ideal for temperature maintenance and frost-prevention installations because they produce more heat when it is cold and conversely less heat in warm conditions.



By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as US and Canada are among the coldest countries in the world. Electric heat tracing finds increasing adoption in these countries for applications such as freeze protection, roof & gutter de-icing, and floor heating.



Some of the key players profiled in the Electric Heat Tracing Market include Bartec, Briskheat Corporation, Chromalox Inc, Danfoss, Drexan Energy Systems, eltherm GmbH, Emerson Electric Co, Heat Trace Products LLC, Parker-Hannifin, Pentair plc, QMax Industries Inc, Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, Technitrace, Thermon Inc and Warmup Plc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Scope of the Report



Methods Covered:

Impedance

Induction

Resistive

Temperatures Covered:

Up to 100C

101C to 250C

Above 250C

System Components Covered:

Heating Tracing Cables

Insulation Material

Power Connection Kit

Monitoring and Control Systems

Types Covered:

Constant Wattage

Mineral Insulated

Parallel Constant Watt Heating Cable

Power-Limiting Heating Cable

Self-Regulating

Series Constant Watt Heating Cables

Skin Effect

Applications Covered:

Floor Heating

Freeze Protection

Process Temperature Maintenance

Roof & Gutter De-Icing

Viscosity Control

End Users Covered:

Chemicals

Commercial

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Power, Energy & Heavy Industry

Residential

Water & Wastewater Management

Other End Users

Sales Channels Covered:

Distributor

Direct Sales

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

