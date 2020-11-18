VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the Company has been selected to join the Impact Radius Marketplace (“Impact”), providing Loop with the opportunity to connect with and leverage marketing opportunities with Impact global brand partners such as Fanatics, Uber, Nike, Adidas, Airbnb, Levi’s and many more.



IMPACT RADIUS IS THE GLOBAL LEADER IN PARTNERSHIP AUTOMATION MANAGING OVER $50 BILLION IN E-COMMERCE SALES



Impact is the global leader in Partnership Automation and catalyst for the new Partnership Economy. Impact accelerates enterprise growth by automating the full partnership lifecycle for enterprise partnerships, with its Partnership Cloud™ managing over $50B in e-commerce sales and processing over $2B per year in payments to partners.



As a result of its enterprise focus, Impact follows a rigorous selection process. In evaluating and eventually selecting Loop, Impact assessed both the opportunity Loop could provide brand partners with millions of potential users, as well as, the data Loop could provide to brands and the ability to deliver real-time activations to sports fans both at venues and at home.



Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: “Selection into the Impact Radius marketplace is another strong vote of confidence for Loop as we continue to grow our client base. The Impact Radius marketplace will provide Loop with access to leading brands from around the world who will be discovering our anticipated massive venue audiences, AI analytics, real-time engagement, and verified reviews for the very first time. We look forward to providing these brands with never before seen opportunities to create new revenue streams with Loop.”



PAVING THE LAST MILE TO THE CUSTOMER IS THE NEXT STAGE OF ENTERPRISE GROWTH



A commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting in 2020 on behalf of Impact Radius determined that companies with well-developed partnership programs grow faster and outperform their low-maturity peers on a number of key business metrics.



Specifically, clients of Impact are generating up to 25% of total enterprise revenue through partnerships, with partnership revenue as a channel growing by 50% or more year over year.

“With over 75% of world trade flowing indirectly, Forrester believes the third stage of enterprise growth will revolve around paving the last mile to the customer through partners and alliances.” (Jay McBain, Forrester, Principal Analyst Global Channels)



LOOP POSITIONED TO DRIVE AFFILIATE MARKETING OPPORTUNITIES, NEW REVENUE STREAMS THROUGH RETAIL INSIGHTS AND ENGAGEMENT PLATFORM



Through its AI-driven retail analytics and insights platform, Loop Insights is positioning itself to become a significant player in the e-commerce and affiliate marketing space. Placement in the Impact Radius marketplace will allow Loop to generate revenue through global brand affiliate marketing programs delivered directly to consumers through the Company’s Wallet pass technology.



By enabling direct-to-consumer (DTC) brand affiliate relationships, Loop will provide brands with new targeted marketing opportunities through AI-driven analytics and insights. The Company expects to generate high conversion rates for brands through its retail insights platform, which will drive brand engagement, clicks, and sales while also generating revenue for Loop, which receives up to 10% per retail transaction.

As announced in a press release dated November 12, 2020, Loop Insights’ Uklipz platform will allow the Company to provide additional marketing opportunities to Impact Radius clients through verified video reviews created by consumers. The reviews can then be purchased or analyzed by brands and retailers to drive further engagement and sales.

The Company is exceptionally confident our complete solution from DTC access to AI analytics to verified reviews will provide Impact global brand customers with a compelling new channel.



LOOP SELECTION TO IMPACT MARKETPLACE DELIVERS SIGNIFICANT VALUE TO CURRENT AND PROSPECTIVE CLIENTS

Moreover, Loop’s inclusion in the Impact Radius marketplace will deliver significant value to our own clients through optimized marketing opportunities. By gaining access to the Impact Radius marketplace, Loop will advance revenue-generating opportunities for both the Company and its expanding list of clients. Loop’s retail engagement platform offers direct 1:1 marketing opportunities to brands, providing both Loop and its client base with additional revenue streams at each purchase point.

Loop is set to showcase its affiliate marketing integration with its Engage service during the NCAA #BeachBubble in Fort Myers, Florida. Attendees using their All Access Wallet Pass for venue tracing will also receive personalized discounts and promotions tailored to the event. This will combine the safety and security of end-to-end rapid testing and notifications with enhanced personalized user engagement demonstrating Loop’s full solution stack during a live event.

According to TrueList, more than 80% of brands offer affiliate marketing programs today, with Affiliate Marketing responsible for 16% of global e-commerce sales.

According to Statista, affiliate marketing just in the USA is expected to generate almost $USD 9 Billion by 2022.

About Impact Radius

Impact is the global leader in Partnership Automation and catalyst for the new Partnership Economy. Impact accelerates enterprise growth by automating the full partnership lifecycle, including discovery, recruitment, contracting, engagement, fraud protection, optimization, and payment processing for enterprise partnerships. Impact’s Partnership Cloud™ manages over $50B in e-commerce sales and processes over $2B per year in payments to partners. Impact drives revenue growth for global enterprise brands such as Bass Pro Shops, Fanatics, Getty Images, Lenovo, Levi’s, Techstyle, and Ticketmaster. Founded in Santa Barbara, CA in 2008, Impact has grown to over 500 employees worldwide.

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence (“AI”) automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are backed by Amazon’s Partner Network.

