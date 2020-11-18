Selbyville, Delaware , Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per authentic estimates, Asia-Pacific boiler market is set to record remunerative growth over the period of 2020-2026. The growth can be credited to increasing utilization of energy-efficient heating technologies and strict regulatory scenario towards emission mitigation.

The study highlights several growth factors, challenges & restraints, and additional expansion opportunities which are defining the growth matrix of this industry landscape over 2020-2026. Besides, the research report also measures the impact of COVID-19 on the remuneration scale of Asia-Pacific boiler market.

Growing population along with increasing energy demand are also driving the market growth. Focus towards replacing existing boilers with advanced heating solutions and rapid urbanization are additional factors that are complementing the business outlook in Asia-Pacific.

Highlighting the market segmentations

As per capacity type

Asia-Pacific boiler market size from >250 MMBtu/hr segment is reckoned to witness commendable growth during the estimated timeframe. Emphasis towards improving power generation capabilities in order to cater to growing energy demand in consort with widespread product adoption in steam intensive applications, food processing industry, and thermal power plants are positively impacting the growth of the segment.

Based on product landscape

Fire-tube segment is estimated to generate considerable revenues for Asia-Pacific boiler industry in the forthcoming years. The product provides various benefits such as easy installation, quick response time, and low operating costs.

Increasing modernization of small-scale enterprises along with growing demand for space heating solutions in commercial establishments are positively swaying the overall business dynamics in Asia-Pacific. Introduction of strict regulations which focus on improving energy security are also boosting APAC boiler market outlook from fire-tube segment.

Moving on to fuel type

Coal-based boiler segment is anticipated to grow substantially during the study duration. Coal-fired boilers offer reliability as well as efficiency while operating under extreme environmental conditions.

In addition, surging investments by public and private entities towards development of cement, steel, and metal industries in consort with focus on improving power generation capabilities in China and India are fostering the popularity of coal-fired boilers, which in turn is adding traction to Asia-Pacific boiler market size.

In terms of application scope

According to reliable estimations, Asia-Pacific boiler industry size from commercial applications is expected to record unprecedented growth in the ensuing years. Increasing infrastructural development of commercial establishments such as educational institutions, offices, and retail centers is fueling the segmental share.

Additionally, rising concerns regarding high emission levels, supportive regulatory outlook which encourages the use of energy-efficient heating systems, and rising integration of digital solutions are augmenting the demand for boilers in commercial applications in Asia-Pacific.

Considering the geographical landscape

Indonesia boiler market share is predicted to register considerable growth during the forecast period. Factors such as growing population, rapid industrialization and commercialization, and increasing construction activities are favoring the regional market outlook.

Moreover, escalating investments towards development of reliable power infrastructure, and rising adoption of advanced boiler systems over traditional heating units are also facilitating the business scenario in Indonesia.

Asia-Pacific Boiler Market by Capacity (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

>250 MMBtu/hr

100-250 MMBtu/hr

10-100 MMBtu/hr

<10 MMBtu/hr

Asia-Pacific Boiler Market by Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Water-tube

Fire-tube

Asia-Pacific Boiler Market by Fuel Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Coal

Oil

Natural Gas

Asia-Pacific Boiler Market Application Spectrum (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Utility

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Asia-Pacific Boiler Market Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Philippines

Indonesia

South Korea

Japan

India

China

Australia

Asia-Pacific Boiler Market Competitive Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

Lennox International Inc.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

BDR Thermea Group

Columbia Boiler Co.

Thermax Limited

A.O. Smith Corp.

Ferroli S.p.A.

General Electric Co.

Clayton Industries

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc.



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. List of data sources

1.2.1. Primary

1.2.2. Secondary

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Asia Pacific boiler market snapshot

Chapter 3. Asia Pacific Boiler Market Trends

3.1. Industry coverage

3.2. Industry size & forecast, 2015 - 2026

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.3.1. Company product snapshot

3.4. Innovation landscape

3.5. Regulatory norms & directives

3.6. COVID - 19 impact on industry outlook, 2020 - 2026

3.7. Drivers & restraints

3.7.1. Market drivers

3.7.2. Market restraints

3.8. Product growth mapping

3.9. Industry analysis - Porter's

3.10. Competitive benchmarking, 2019

3.11. PEST Analysis

Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Boiler Market Share, By Capacity (Units) (USD)

4.1. Asia Pacific boiler market share by capacity, 2019 & 2026

4.2. <10 MMBtu/hr

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 - 2026

4.3. 10-100 MMBtu/hr

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 - 2026

4.4. 100-250 MMBtu/hr

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 - 2026

4.5. >250 MMBtu/hr

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

4.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 - 2026

Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Boiler Market Size, By Product (Units) (USD)

5.1. Asia Pacific boiler market share by product, 2019 & 2026

5.2. Fire-tube

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 - 2026

5.3. Water-tube

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 - 2026

Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Boiler Market Value, By Fuel (Units) (USD)

6.1. Asia Pacific boiler market share by fuel, 2019 & 2026

6.2. Natural Gas

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 - 2026

6.3. Oil

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 - 2026

6.4. Coal

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 - 2026

Chapter 7. Asia Pacific Boiler Market Forecast, By Application (Units) (USD)

7.1. Asia Pacific boiler market share by application, 2019 & 2026

7.2. Residential

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 - 2026

7.3. Commercial

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 - 2026

7.4. Industrial

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

7.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 - 2026

7.5. Utility

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

7.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 - 2026

Chapter 8. Asia Pacific Boiler Market Trends, By Country (Units) (USD)

