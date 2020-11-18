Salt Lake City, UT, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RootsTech Connect 2021, the world’s largest family celebration event, is now accepting entries for its international song contest sponsored by Kawai. The theme of the contest is “Connections,” and what better way to celebrate family connections than through music? Songwriters everywhere, from diverse cultures, all genres, and any native languages, are invited to compete. The deadline for submissions is 31 December 2020. Go to RootsTech song contest for more details.

Whether your style is rap, classical, or pop, unique to a culture, or even a genre of its own—RootsTech wants to hear it, and Kawai will reward category winners with some amazing prizes.

There are categories for everyone—amateurs, youth, and professional artists. The grand prize winner will receive a Kawai MP11SE Stage Piano and Kawai headphones. Winners of the Professional, Amateur, Youth, and People’s Choice categories will receive other Kawai piano models. The music of semifinalists will be showcased, heard, and judged by thousands in the RootsTech online community, including friends, family, and music professionals!

“Kawai is thrilled to sponsor the songwriting contest for the RootsTech Connect conference,” said Takanori Aoki, president of Kawai America Corporation and Kawai Canada Music. “Participating in RootsTech and its songwriting competition complements our passion of supporting music creation among all ages and skill levels around the world and our history and legacy of being a family-led company for three generations.”

“What an honor it is to have Kawai participate as a sponsor of the RootsTech Songwriting Competition,” said Steve Rockwood, CEO of FamilySearch International, host of the RootsTech conference. “Kawai pianos have certainly played a part in the creation of memories and stories through the gathering of friends, families, and even strangers across the world and across generations. Kawai not only builds fine pianos, it embodies the spirit of connecting and belonging. I certainly have memories of my own of gathering around a piano.”

Winners of the RootsTech song contest will be announced on the final day of the conference, which runs 25–27 February 2021. Entries will be accepted through 31 December 2020. For rules and further information about the contest, visit rootstechsongcontest.org.

About Kawai

Kawai is a three-generation family-operated global company that began as Kawai Musical Instrument Research Laboratory in 1927 in Hamamatsu, Japan. Kawai has earned a reputation for outstanding quality, workmanship, and innovation in the crafting of world-class instruments. Kawai acoustic and digital pianos are a top choice of pianists, teachers, churches, students, and professional musicians around the globe. The skillful blending of traditional piano craftsmanship with state-of-the-art technology has made Kawai one of the most award-winning companies in the entire music products industry—having received over 50 major international awards for excellence.

About RootsTech

RootsTech, hosted by FamilySearch, is a global conference celebrating families across generations, where people of all ages are inspired to discover and share their memories and connections. This annual event has become the largest of its kind in the world, attracting tens of thousands of participants worldwide.

