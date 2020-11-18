Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vial Adaptors for Reconstitution Drug - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Vial Adaptors for Reconstitution Drug Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vial Adaptors for Reconstitution Drug estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Polycarbonate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$913.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Silicon segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $296.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The Vial Adaptors for Reconstitution Drug market in the U. S. is estimated at US$296.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$266.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Polyethylene Teraphthalate Glycol Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR



In the global Polyethylene Teraphthalate Glycol segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$68.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$98.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$174.5 Million by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Baxter International, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Sensile Medical AG

Unilife Corporation

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Vial Adaptors for Reconstitution Drug Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



Market Facts & Figures

Vial Adaptors for Reconstitution Drug Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Current & Future Analysis for Vial Adaptors for Reconstitution Drug by Material - Polycarbonate, Silicon, Polyethylene Teraphthalate Glycol, Polyethylene and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Historic Review for Vial Adaptors for Reconstitution Drug by Material - Polycarbonate, Silicon, Polyethylene Teraphthalate Glycol, Polyethylene and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

15-Year Perspective for Vial Adaptors for Reconstitution Drug by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polycarbonate, Silicon, Polyethylene Teraphthalate Glycol, Polyethylene and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Current & Future Analysis for Vial Adaptors for Reconstitution Drug by Therapeutic Area - Autoimmune Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Metabolic Conditions, Reproductive Health and Other Therapeutic Areas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Historic Review for Vial Adaptors for Reconstitution Drug by Therapeutic Area - Autoimmune Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Metabolic Conditions, Reproductive Health and Other Therapeutic Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

15-Year Perspective for Vial Adaptors for Reconstitution Drug by Therapeutic Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Autoimmune Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Metabolic Conditions, Reproductive Health and Other Therapeutic Areas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c0xhn8



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900