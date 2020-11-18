Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Luxury Pen Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the luxury pen market and it is poised to grow by $ 156.11 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The reports on luxury pen market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in customization and personalization of pens and luxury pens perceived as a status symbol.
The luxury pen market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the high preference for corporate gifting as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury pen market growth during the next few years.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The luxury pen market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading luxury pen market vendors that include A. T. Cross Co. LLC, Bespoke British Pens Ltd., C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Compagnie FinanciAre Richemont SA, Elmo & Montegrappa Spa, Faber-Castell Aktiengesellschaft, Grayson Tighe, Newell Brands Inc., PILOT Corp., and S.T. Dupont SA. Also, the luxury pen market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
9. Vendor Landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
11. Appendix
