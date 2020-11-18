Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Luxury Pen Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the luxury pen market and it is poised to grow by $ 156.11 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The reports on luxury pen market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in customization and personalization of pens and luxury pens perceived as a status symbol.



The luxury pen market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the high preference for corporate gifting as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury pen market growth during the next few years.



The luxury pen market covers the following areas:

Luxury pen market sizing

Luxury pen market forecast

Luxury pen market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading luxury pen market vendors that include A. T. Cross Co. LLC, Bespoke British Pens Ltd., C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Compagnie FinanciAre Richemont SA, Elmo & Montegrappa Spa, Faber-Castell Aktiengesellschaft, Grayson Tighe, Newell Brands Inc., PILOT Corp., and S.T. Dupont SA. Also, the luxury pen market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Fountain pens - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ballpoint pens - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rollerball pens - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Fineliner pens - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape

Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A. T. Cross Co. LLC

Bespoke British Pens Ltd.

C. Josef Lamy GmbH

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

Elmo & Montegrappa Spa

Faber-Castell Aktiengesellschaft

Grayson Tighe

Newell Brands Inc.

PILOT Corp.

S.T. Dupont SA

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

