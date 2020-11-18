Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shipbroking - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Shipbroking Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Shipbroking estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Bulker, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.5% CAGR and reach US$822.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tanker segment is readjusted to a revised 1.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $350.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR



The Shipbroking market in the U. S. is estimated at US$350.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$293.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR.



Other Applications Segment to Record 1.3% CAGR



In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$203.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$217.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$201.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

A. P. Moller-Maersk A/S

Braemar Shipping Services Plc

CLARKSON PLC

Howe Robinson Partners Pte Ltd.

Simpson Spence Young Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Shipbroking Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Shipbroking Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Shipbroking Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Shipbroking Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Bulker (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Bulker (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Bulker (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Tanker (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Tanker (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Tanker (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other Applications (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Other Applications (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Shipbroking Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Shipbroking Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Shipbroking Historic Demand Patterns by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Shipbroking Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

