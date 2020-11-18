Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis - Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is the most common subtype of idiopathic interstitial pneumonias (IIPs), which belong to a group of rare diseases termed interstitial lung diseases (ILDs). Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a new and rapidly-establishing market, which, before 2011 was non-existent, with no approved pharmaceutical treatments for the chronic, debilitating disease, which has an abysmal prognosis. However, the last decade has seen a period of explosive growth in the IPF market following the entry of two pharmacological small molecule treatments; Roche's Esbriet and Boehringer Ingelheim's Ofev.
A number of growth drivers have emerged within the IPF market over the last five years, namely the acknowledgement of the lucrative IPF therapeutic market by pharmaceutical companies looking to meet the series of clinical unmet needs. These include both larger and smaller biotechnology companies alike. As such, the landscape will continue to evolve and the increasing uptake of current therapies and approval of new products will be the primary drivers of growth over the forecast period.
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: Executive Summary
2.1 IPF Market to Experience Conservative Growth over the Forecast Period
2.2 Innovative Small Pharma Require Partnerships to Sustain Development
2.3 High Unmet Clinical Needs Remain
2.4 Late-Stage Pipeline Fractured Among Many Differing Mechanisms of Action
2.5 What Do Physicians Think?
3 Introduction
3.1 Catalyst
3.2 Related Reports
3.3 Upcoming Related Reports
4 Disease Overview
4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology
4.1.1 Etiology
4.1.2 Pathophysiology
4.2 Classification or Staging Systems
4.2.1 GAP Model
4.2.2 Stratification by Decline in Forced Vital Capacity (FVC)
5 Epidemiology
5.1 Disease Background
5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities
5.3 Global and Historical Trends
5.4 Forecast Methodology
5.4.1 Sources Used
5.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods
5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for IPF (2019-2029)
5.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of IPF
5.5.2 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of IPF
5.5.3 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of IPF
5.5.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of IPF
5.5.5 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of IPF
5.5.6 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of IPF
5.5.7 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of IPF by Severity
5.5.8 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of IPF by Comorbidities
5.5.9 Total Prevalent Cases of IPF
5.6 Discussion
5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight
5.6.2 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Impact
5.6.3 Limitations of Analysis
5.6.4 Strengths of Analysis
6 Current Treatment Options
6.1 Overview
6.2 Current Treatment Guidelines
6.3 Symptomatic Treatments
7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment
7.1 Overview
7.2 Earlier Diagnosis
7.3 Improved Drug Safety and Efficacy
7.4 Improvement in Patient Quality of Life
7.5 Treatments for Patients with Severe Disease
8 R&D Strategies
8.1 Overview
8.1.1 Corporate Partnerships
8.1.2 Combination Therapy
8.2 Clinical Trial Design
8.2.1 Appropriate Endpoints
8.2.2 Increased Use of Quality of Life Measures
8.2.3 Add-Ons to Standard of Care
8.2.4 Selection of Patient Population
9 Impact of COVID-19 on the IPF Disease Space
9.1 Overview
9.2 Continuity of Care
9.3 Trial Logistics
9.3.1 Recruitment
9.3.2 Trial Conduct in Isolation
9.3.3 Supply Chain
9.4 Long-Term Impact on the Disease Space
10 Pipeline Assessment
10.1 Overview
10.2 Innovative Early-Stage Approaches
11 Pipeline Valuation Analysis
11.1 Clinical Benchmark of Key Pipeline Drugs
11.2 Commercial Benchmark of Key Pipeline Drugs
11.3 Competitive Assessment
11.4 Top-Line 10-Year Forecast
11.4.1 US
11.4.2 5EU
11.4.3 Japan
12 Appendix
