Ottawa, ON, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TECHNATION, Canada’s national technology industry association, today announced the launch of a collaborative Agile Procurement pilot with Shared Services Canada (SSC). The pilot uses TECHNATION’s recently launched Digital Marketplace platform to increase the participation of Canadian technology companies in SSC procurements.

Canada’s Digital Marketplace (powered by TECHNATION), is open to all incorporated technology companies in Canada and complements federal, provincial and municipal procurement initiatives such as buyandsell.gc.ca, the Government of Canada’s open procurement information service. This Digital Marketplace platform provides instant access to hundreds of Canadian technology companies and can help facilitate agile and flexible procurement of cutting-edge innovation and technology.

This Agile Procurement pilot provides significant benefits to both government and industry:

Supporting challenge-based procurement and a collaborative approach where the technology industry and government talk with each other to find solutions to today’s challenges;

Encouraging technology innovators of all sizes and types to participate in government proposals at the federal, provincial and municipal levels of government;

Providing a real-time and rapidly growing technology solutions marketplace for government procurement;

Enabling greater outreach, access and participation with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the procurement process;

Providing open-source procurement from a larger pool of candidate companies, enabling wider range of companies by size, region and area of specialization.

The pilot began in June 2020; and is into its third solicitation with more planned before end of the calendar year.

QUOTES:

“There is an immediate and significant opportunity for the federal government to stimulate the economy and drive the recovery of Canada’s high-growth high-employment technology sector, with the adoption of technology solutions that are urgently needed. Adopting agile and more accessible government procurement as the ‘new normal’, will result in cutting-edge innovation in public service delivery and improved service delivery to Canadians, while fueling economic growth. A win-win for Canada!”

TECHNATION President and CEO, Angela Mondou.

“We are building an agile procurement system that will make it easier and faster to do business with the Government of Canada. This pilot program with TECHNATION is a great example of the work Shared Services Canada has been doing to ease access to government procurements for Canadian businesses. Innovation like this will help drive the digital government transformation Canadians expect.”

Minister of Digital Government Joyce Murray

About TECHNATION

TECHNATION is the industry-government nexus for technology prosperity in Canada. As a member-driven, not-for-profit, TECHNATION unites Canada’s technology sector, governments and communities to enable technology prosperity from coast to coast. TECHNATION champions technology prosperity by: providing advocacy, professional development and networking opportunities across industry and governments at all levels; connecting Canadian scale-ups with global tech leaders; engaging the global supply chain; and filling the technology talent pipeline. TECHNATION has served as the authoritative national voice of the $210 billion ICT industry for over 60 years. More than 43,200 Canadian ICT firms create and supply goods and services that contribute to a more productive, competitive, and innovative society. The ICT sector generates more than 666,500 jobs and invests $7.5 billion annually in R&D, more than any other private sector performer. www.technationcanada.ca

