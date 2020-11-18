Pune, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising investments for effective medicines is predicted to drive the global Cell Surface Markers Market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report. The growing cognizance about stem cell therapy is expected to enable speedy expansion of the market. The market in North America is expected to hold the largest share in terms of revenue owing got the heavy R&D investments by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising patients suffering from chronic disease.

Cell Surface Markers Industry Developments:

In April 2016, Abnova Corporation received worldwide license to CSV (Cell-surface vimentin) monoclonal antibody for cancer-specific circulating tumor cells from MD Anderson Cancer Center.

In December 2019, Neuro-sys SAS company entered into a partnership agreement with Sciomis GmbH to collaboratively develop solution for neurodegenerative disorders. Sciomis has expertise in biomarker discovery. This platform of the company will help Neuro-sys SAS for developing the solution.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cell-surface-markers-market-103129





Rising Incidence of Cancer to Spur Business Opportunities

The extensive R&D investments by pharmaceutical companies and research institutes for the development of PCR array and antibodies are expected to foster healthy growth of the market. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), globally about 9.6 million deaths occur due to cancer. The ongoing study of oncology is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market.

The growing demand for effective drugs to combat chronic diseases is expected to enable speedy expansion of the market. Moreover, the introduction of innovative and effective cell surface markers by the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries can further promote the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The growing awareness about the advantages of immunotherapy is expected to spur opportunities for the market.

The entire world is fighting with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely disrupted trades across the globe. The authorities of several countries have initiated lockdown to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cell-surface-markers-market-103129





Increasing Chronic Diseases to Boost Market in Asia Pacific

The market in North America is expected to hold the largest share in terms of revenue owing got the heavy R&D investments by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising patients suffering from chronic disease.

The rising demand for effective medications and therapies is predicted to favor the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. The rising mergers and acquisitions among key players are expected to augment the growth of the market in the region. The rising fund allotment by regional and national government agencies for the indorsement of cell surface markers in China and India can further elevate the market in Asia Pacific. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to experience a significant growth rate owing to the rising healthcare awareness in the region.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cell-surface-markers-market-103129





The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Cell Surface Markers Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

QIAGEN N.V.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

F. Hoffman-La Roche

BD, Grifols SA

GenScript

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Abcam plc.





Global Cell Surface Markers Market Segmentation:

By Product

• Antibody

• PCR Array

By Source

• Human

• Mouse

• Rat

• Others

By Application

• Research

• Clinical

• Others

By End User

• Research Institutes

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cell-surface-markers-market-103129





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Sleep Apnea Treatment Devices Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices, Oral Appliances, Masks & Accessories, and Others), By End User (Sleep Laboratories & Clinics, and Homecare & Other Settings) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Teleradiology Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Imaging Technique (X-Ray, Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Ultrasound, Nuclear Medicine, and Others), By Component (Services & Software, and Product), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

E-prescribing Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Delivery Mode (Web-based, On-premise), By Prescription Type (Controlled substance, Non controlled Substances) By End User (Hospitals, Physician's offices, Pharmacies) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Prescription Drugs Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Generics, Orphan, and Other Prescription Drugs), By Therapy (Oncology, Anti-diabetics, Vaccines, Sensory Organs, Immunosuppressants, Anticoagulants, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Diabetic Neuropathy Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Disease Type (Peripheral, Autonomic, Proximal, and Focal), By Drug Class (Anti-Depressants, Anti-Seizures, Opioid, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory, and others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retails Pharmacies & Stores, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.