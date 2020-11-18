Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Telecom Markets & Players - Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study delivers a snapshot of the major global telecom market trends.

It includes historical data (2014-2019) and forecasts up to 2024 for the main market indicators.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Trends
1.1. Revenue growth expected to pick up from 2020 onwards
1.2. Growth coming from emerging markets and Europe
1.3. Fixed broadband subscriber base still growing
1.4. Mobile subscriber base still expanding
1.5. European markets: strong growth from 2021 onwards
1.6. North American markets: a slight return to growth
1.7. Asia-Pacific markets driven by large new industrial economies
1.8. Latin American markets challenged to grow slightly
1.9. MEA to continue growing thanks to mobile services revenue

2. Telco Performances
2.1. World Leaders
2.2. EBITDA margins
2.3. CapEx

Companies Mentioned

  • Altice Europe
  • America Movil
  • AT&T
  • BCE
  • Bharti Airtel
  • BT
  • CenturyLink
  • Charter
  • China Mobile
  • China Telecom
  • China Unicom
  • Comcast
  • Deutsche Telecom
  • Etisalat
  • KDDI
  • KT
  • Liberty Global
  • MTN
  • NTT
  • Orange
  • SingTel
  • SK Telecom
  • SoftBank
  • Swisscom
  • Telefonica
  • Telenor
  • Telstra
  • TIM
  • Verizon
  • Vodafone

