This study delivers a snapshot of the major global telecom market trends.



It includes historical data (2014-2019) and forecasts up to 2024 for the main market indicators.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Trends

1.1. Revenue growth expected to pick up from 2020 onwards

1.2. Growth coming from emerging markets and Europe

1.3. Fixed broadband subscriber base still growing

1.4. Mobile subscriber base still expanding

1.5. European markets: strong growth from 2021 onwards

1.6. North American markets: a slight return to growth

1.7. Asia-Pacific markets driven by large new industrial economies

1.8. Latin American markets challenged to grow slightly

1.9. MEA to continue growing thanks to mobile services revenue



2. Telco Performances

2.1. World Leaders

2.2. EBITDA margins

2.3. CapEx



Companies Mentioned

Altice Europe

America Movil

AT&T

BCE

Bharti Airtel

BT

CenturyLink

Charter

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Comcast

Deutsche Telecom

Etisalat

KDDI

KT

Liberty Global

MTN

NTT

Orange

SingTel

SK Telecom

SoftBank

Swisscom

Telefonica

Telenor

Telstra

TIM

Verizon

Vodafone

