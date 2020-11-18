NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (“DV”), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that it will release the next evolution of its brand safety and suitability solution: Brand Suitability Tiers. This new offering, available as of January 2021, will allow brands to align suitability settings with their own unique standards, maximizing precision and scale.



With Brand Suitability Tiers, advertisers will have access to 13 categories of content tiered by three levels of risk. Content risk is determined by both content type (e.g., educational, news, dramatic depiction, user-generated) and topic. The consideration of content type alongside content topic will enable DV clients to exercise increased control over their brand safety and suitability preferences. In total, DV clients will be able to take advantage of 89 unique Brand Safety and Suitability settings offering the most comprehensive and flexible coverage available in the market.

With this release, DV will become the first verification company to align product functionality with the Brand Safety Floor and Brand Suitability Framework advanced by the 4A’s Advertising Protection Bureau (APB) and World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) . Built with the aim of strengthening current contextual brand safety practices and developing shared language, these standards help the industry implement brand suitability guidelines specific to each advertiser’s unique preferences.

“By calibrating our brand safety and suitability solution with the 4As and WFA, we’re making it possible for advertisers, publishers and platforms to speak a common, consistent language,” said Matt McLaughlin, COO of DoubleVerify. “As brand safety and suitability needs continue to evolve, this alignment is critical and will benefit the industry at large.”

“Advertisers demand clarity and flexibility into the content and context adjacent to their online promotion,” said Joe Barone, Managing Partner Brand Safety Americas for GroupM. “We applaud DV's initiative to standardize brand suitability tiering in line with the framework advanced by the 4A's and GARM — helping to accelerate buyer transparency and confidence.”

Brand Suitability Tiers leverage the policy-driven approach that has guided DV’s category development over the past decade. DV created comprehensive classification policies for each category and each risk tier, with meaningful differentiation between them. As such, classification remains clear and actionable for advertisers. Moreover, Brand Suitability tiers draw on DV’s proven Semantic Science engine and machine learning technology, incorporating new concepts as they enter the news cycle.

As a part of the release of Brand Suitability Tiers, DV will offer even greater transparency into its content classification, giving advertisers access to comprehensive reports detailing the category dimensions of all their impressions. Advertisers can use these insights to directly measure brand safety and suitability impact and optimize media plans accordingly.

About DoubleVerify