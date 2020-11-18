RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that final overall survival (OS) data from its randomized Phase 2 trial of trilaciclib in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) were consistent with preliminary findings announced last year, and showed that trilaciclib significantly improved median OS for patients treated with trilaciclib in combination with a chemotherapy regimen of gemcitabine/carboplatin. These data will be presented in a Spotlight Poster Session at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) on Wednesday, December 9. Trilaciclib is a first-in-class investigational therapy designed to improve outcomes for people with cancer treated with chemotherapy.



The company will also present updated monotherapy findings from the Phase 1 portion of its ongoing clinical trial of rintodestrant, a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) in development for treatment of ER+, HER2- breast cancer.

“The findings in the triple-negative breast cancer trial support our strategy to continue to evaluate the potential of trilaciclib to enhance the anti-tumor efficacy of chemotherapy,” said Raj Malik, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, R&D. “We expect to initiate a pivotal trial of trilaciclib in metastatic TNBC in 2021 with overall survival as the primary endpoint, and will provide additional details on the trial during the 2020 SABCS.”

Information on G1 presentations at 2020 SABCS follows below; additional details are available on the SABCS website.

Title: Trilaciclib improves overall survival when given with gemcitabine/carboplatin in patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer: final analysis of a randomized Phase 2 trial

Presenter: Joyce O’Shaughnessy, M.D., Baylor University Medical Center

Poster #PD1-06:Spotlight Poster Discussion 1

Date/time: Wednesday, December 9, 2020; 4:00–5:15 p.m. CT

Title: Rintodestrant (G1T48), an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, in ER+/HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer: updated Phase 1 results and dose selection

Presenter: Philippe Aftimos, M.D., Institut Jules Bordet, Université Libre de Bruxelles

Poster #PS12-04: Poster Session 12

Date/time: Wednesday, December 9, 2020; 8:00 a.m. CT

Title: Pharmacodynamic analysis from a Phase 1 study of rintodestrant (G1T48), an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, in ER+/HER2– locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer

Presenter: Philippe Aftimos, M.D., Institut Jules Bordet, Université Libre de Bruxelles

Poster #PD8-07: Spotlight Poster Discussion 8

Date/time: Thursday, December 10, 2020; 2:15–3:30 p.m. CT

Title: Population pharmacokinetic and exposure-response modeling of the oral selective estrogen receptor degrader rintodestrant (G1T48) in patients with ER+/HER2– advanced breast cancer

Presenter: Chao Li, Ph.D., G1 Therapeutics, Inc.

Poster #PS17-08: Poster Session 17

Time/date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020; 8:00 a.m. CT

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is developing and advancing two novel therapies: trilaciclib is a first-in-class therapy designed to improve outcomes for patients being treated with chemotherapy; rintodestrant is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. In 2020, the company out-licensed global development and commercialization rights to its differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor, lerociclib.

G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

