TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaTher Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newscope Capital Corporation (“PharmaTher”) (CSE: PHRM) and a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce it has entered into an exclusive research collaboration agreement with Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive”) (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for unmet medical needs, to expand Revive’s development plans with psilocybin to treat cancer and to discover novel uses of undisclosed psychedelic compounds.



PharmaTher recently announced the filing of a U.S. provisional patent application outlining the potential novel use of psilocybin to treat cancer, which was discovered by panaceAI™, PharmaTher’s proprietary drug repurposing artificial intelligence platform. The patent application, entitled “Use of Psilocybin in the Treatment of Cancers”, outlines psilocybin’s potential use for Liver Carcinoma, Melanoma, Breast Neoplasms, Kidney Neoplasms and Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

"We are excited to partner with Revive Therapeutics on our psilocybin cancer program and on panaceAI™ to unlock the potential novel uses of psychedelic compounds in diseases that have sub-optimal or no treatment options,” said Fabio Chianelli, CEO of PharmaTher Inc. “We have been focused on advancing the clinical development of ketamine in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, while also discovering novel uses of psychedelics using panaceAI™ with the aim to partner these developments. The partnership with Revive allows us to focus on expanding our ketamine programs such as the combination of ketamine with an FDA approved drug and the delivery of ketamine via our proprietary microneedle delivery technology targeting large market opportunities in depression, post-operative and neuropathic pain and disorders of the brain and nervous system.”

The research collaboration with Revive is PharmaTher’s first partnership with panaceAI™ and it validates PharmaTher’s business model in discovering novel uses of psychedelics and partnering these discoveries with life sciences companies seeking to expand their product pipeline with psychedelics.

"Revive continues to be focused on developing novel uses for psilocybin that leverages our proprietary oral thin film delivery technology as a differentiated therapeutic approach," said Michael Frank, CEO of Revive. "We are excited to advance the development of PharmaTher’s recent discovery in the potential of psilocybin to treat certain cancers and leveraging PharmaTher’s panaceAI™ discovery AI platform to discover new uses of undisclosed psychedelic compounds to expand our psychedelics drug pipeline."

The collaboration will give Revive the exclusivity to advance the research of psilocybin in the treatment of cancer and leverage PharmaTher’s panaceAI™ psychedelic discovery AI platform to screen, identify and evaluate undisclosed psychedelic compounds directed at pre-specified targets for use with Revive’s drug delivery technology.

About PharmaTher Inc.

PharmaTher Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newscope Capital Corporation (CSE: PHRM), is a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals. PharmaTher repurposes psychedelic pharmaceuticals, such as ketamine and psilocybin, for FDA approval to treat disorders of the brain and nervous system. Our goal is to advance the commercialization of panaceAI™, our drug repurposing artificial intelligence platform, and our ketamine focused product pipeline in the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease, depression, and pain. Learn more at: PharmaTher.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.



Revive is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and rare disorders, and it is prioritizing drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA such as Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. Currently, the Company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the potential treatment of infectious diseases, with an initial focus on severe influenza and COVID-19. With its recent acquisition of Psilocin Pharma Corp., Revive is advancing the development of Psilocybin-based therapeutics in various diseases and disorders. Revive’s cannabinoid pharmaceutical portfolio focuses on rare inflammatory diseases and the company was granted FDA orphan drug status designation for the use of Cannabidiol (CBD) to treat autoimmune hepatitis (liver disease) and to treat ischemia and reperfusion injury from organ transplantation. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com .

