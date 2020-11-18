ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Interactive, Inc., a leading provider of customer engagement software for the energy industry, announced today their utility customers awarded the Software as a Service (SaaS) company with a Net Promoter Score of 49. This score reflects 15 points higher than the industry average of 34 in the category of software and application companies and an improvement of 13 points from last year’s score. Net Promoter Score (NPS) is a widely used customer loyalty and advocacy metric that measures customers’ willingness to recommend a company and return for another purchase. Therefore, NPS correlates with the quality of the company’s customer relationships, the superiority of its service, and its customers’ willingness to promote the firm to others and expand their services.

Net Promoter Scores are based on responses to a single standardized question: How likely is it that you would recommend our company/product/service to a friend or colleague? NPS can be as low as −100 (all detractors) or as high as +100 (all promoters). Compared to software companies reporting NPS, Apogee’s score of 49 is “excellent.” This score reflects the company’s continued dedication and investment in their customers’ satisfaction. NPS score of 49 shows a strong presence of customer goodwill and providing utilities with cutting-edge customer engagement tools.

Susan Gilbert, Apogee’s CEO, and co-founder, reports, “Outstanding service and cutting-edge innovation are the hallmarks of Apogee’s corporate culture and are integral to our business strategy. As a team, we pride ourselves on knowing we are delivering world-class energy analysis and extraordinarily effective customer engagement software that “future-proofs” our clients’ decisions to engage our services.”

Over the firm’s 27 years serving the energy industry, Apogee’s growth has been fueled by achieving a 98% customer retention rate, growing existing accounts, and by adding new major clients each year. Apogee has proudly established itself as the unparalleled best choice for utilities seeking a turn-key solution for customer engagement, driving customer satisfaction, educating customers, and influencing their behavior.

About Apogee Interactive:

Apogee Interactive is the nation’s leading full-service provider of proactive customer engagement software services for utilities. Serving the utility industry since 1993, Apogee’s digital engagement platform is used by hundreds of North American utilities from coast to coast, including some of the largest and most progressive, such as Southern Company, Consolidated Edison, Lakeland Electric, and Jackson EMC. For more information visit, www.apogee.net or on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Karen Morris, 678-684-6801 or kmorris@apogee.net