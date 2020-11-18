BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging and specialty vaporization products, today announced its retail partnership with Stündenglass™ which will bring the Gravity Hookah to consumers and wholesale purchasers in the U.S., Canada, and the EU.



The Stündenglass Gravity Hookah is the world’s first gravity-powered, contactless water pipe and has become the most highly sought after smoking accessory globally. The product features an innovative 360-degree gravity system that utilizes kinetic motion activation, cascading water, and opposing airflow technology to produce clean and flavorful hits. Every draw is hydrated and forced-air delivered, providing a truly hands-off experience.

This multi-use water pipe accommodates hookah, dry herb, and concentrate consumption. The unit includes a 3-foot magnetic hookah hose and mouthpiece, an aluminum bowl, a wand, a coal tray and a glass dry herb bowl. The Gravity Hookah is also compatible with concentrate accessories like the G Pen Connect via an included 14-millimeter, male-to-male adapter. Additionally, the pipe features glass globes that are removable and dishwasher safe for easy cleaning and maintenance. The Gravity Hookah comes packaged in a reusable craft box with a handle for convenient storage and transportation.

“We are thrilled to introduce Stündenglass to our dynamic customer base,” said Aaron LoCascio, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Greenlane Holdings. “The Stündenglass team has exhibited great ingenuity in developing their flagship Gravity Hookah and the result is one of the most technologically-advanced smoking accessories in the industry. We hope to improve the overall consumption experience for our customers around the world through this launch.”

“There has been overwhelming consumer demand over the past two years for a product as innovative as the Gravity Hookah, and our team is excited to finally bring this product to the market,” said Chris Folkerts, Founder and CEO of Grenco Science.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) is the leading global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories and lifestyle products. The company operates as a powerful house of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and omni-channel distribution platform. Greenlane serves the global markets with an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis businesses, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. Greenlane’s world-class team provides services including product development, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support, customer service, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, supply chain management, and distribution. As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading brands, including PAX Labs, Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Cookies, Grenco Science, and DaVinci. Greenlane also proudly owns and operates a diverse brand portfolio including packaging innovator Pollen Gear™, the K.Haring Glass Collection by Higher Standards, Marley Natural™, and VIBES™ rolling papers. Higher Standards, Greenlane’s flagship brand, offers both a high-end product line and immersive retail experience with groundbreaking stores in both New York City’s Chelsea Market and Malibu, California. Greenlane also owns and operates both Vapor.com and VapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe respectively. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

About Stündenglass™

Forward thinking functionality, precision craftsmanship and a transformative design aesthetic establish Stündenglass as the defining smoking culture piece in any contemporary dwelling. The patented 360 degree system is the world's first gravity powered, contactless, water pipe that uses kinetic motion activation, cascading water and opposing air flow technology. Our product philosophy considers feature extension to be a pivotal element of future proofing your choices: Hookah, Flower or Oil - leading the industry forward with an exceptional smoking experience without a battery or motor, using simply pure fluid physics. Visit https://stundenglass.com/

