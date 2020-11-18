EATONTOWN, N.J., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor, will begin to distribute Zendesk Inc.'s Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software. The service-first CRM offering is a powerful and flexible software to help companies foster better customer relationships at scale.



Zendesk allows businesses to naturally converse with customers on the channel(s) of their choice while maintaining a comprehensive, unified view of the customer. The customer engagement software works seamlessly as a single toolset across channels including email, chat, voice, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Twitter Direct Message, WeChat, and more. The Zendesk technology is sophisticated enough to meet complex needs, and simple enough to let companies get up and running immediately. Service teams can customize their support environment based on use case or channel with little to no code required.

"We continue to experience tremendous growth in our partner business, engaging Distribution is a great way to expand and accelerate this growth," said Ricardo Moreno, Vice President of WW Partners & Channels, Zendesk. "Climb Channel Solutions brings to bear the right set of Distributor attributes at the right time to support this, we are excited to partner with them."

The addition of Zendesk to the Climb Channel Solutions product portfolio is an example of Climb's dedication to provide value to customers. Access to Zendesk's CRM solution provides companies the ability to build an open and flexible experience in which to serve their customers of many sizes across many industries.

"We are happy to be a part of Zendesk's growing partner ecosystem," said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. "The Zendesk platform was built to provide the best possible customer experience and that is exactly what our VAR partners have experienced with them."

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@climbcs.com .

About Climb Channel Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is an international specialty technology distributor focused on emerging technologies. Climb provides partners with access to Security, Data Management, Virtualization and Cloud, Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Connectivity, Software and Application Lifecycle, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Climb services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream while building profitable businesses.

For additional information visit www.climbcs.com , or call 1.800.847.7078 (US), +1.732.389.0037

(International), +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe).