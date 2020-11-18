SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies Ltd . (TSX-V: NBVA), a developer of decryption software that broadens network traffic visibility, today announced the release of a next-generation TLS Decryption Library. This industry-first software solution enables deep packet inspection of network traffic through the decryption of the newest TLS (SSL) traffic, including TLS 1.3 and 1.2 with Elliptic Curve Diffie-Hellman Ephemeral (ECDHE) protocols at extremely high speeds and efficiency. The library enables security and monitoring solution manufacturers to rapidly support modern decryption algorithms previously not available in the industry.



“Our new Decryption Library was created based on customer demand,” said Randy Chou, CEO at Nubeva. “Enterprise security and application monitoring teams require total visibility into their network traffic to monitor anomalies and identify security risks. Nubeva’s decryption library provides an easy, low-cost way to conduct deep packet inspection and identify and respond to issues.”

Available to license with existing software, Nubeva’s decryption library operates at extreme speed – in excess of 15 gigabytes per second per single CPU core on general purpose hardware. The solution scales up to easily support 40 and 100 gig appliances, and it can scale out in parallel to support in excess of Terabit/sec speeds, all at breakthrough price-performance points.

“This is the first-of-its-kind high-performance decryption library that seamlessly plugs into existing security and monitoring software systems,” said Steve Perkins, Chief Marketing Officer at Nubeva. “It can be deployed in online systems such as web gateways and firewalls to add high performance, wire-speed level decryption. Or, it can be used in passive monitoring systems to add support for the latest protocols that have blinded many of these solutions.”

The Decryption Library works with Nubeva’s Symmetric Key Intercept (SKI) software. SKI delivers a breakthrough method for the decryption of modern TLS traffic in support of deep packet inspection systems and services. An alternative to legacy man-in-the-middle, proxy termination, and passive intercept methods, SKI technology discovers session (symmetric) keys from clients or servers during the TLS session and securely transports them to security and application monitoring tools to use to unlock and inspect the data within. SKI allows systems to see into more traffic with far greater price performance advantages, and provides absolute simplicity to implement and operate. The new Decrypt Library expands the Nubeva SKI offering by providing an advanced, high-speed decryption solution that works with TLS symmetric session keys from Nubeva or any other source.

Released in 2019, Nubeva Symmetric Key Intercept is currently licensed by several solution providers. The new Decryption Library is available now.

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. has changed the decrypted visibility game with pure, symmetric decryption. Nubeva helps enterprises gain the visibility needed through decryption so they can fully inspect network traffic. The need to inspect data in motion is fundamental to network security and application monitoring and assurance. The shift to SaaS, the cloud, and stronger encryption practices like perfect forward secrecy and TLS 1.3, create new and unique challenges for in-line and out-of-band decryption and visibility solutions. Nubeva re-imagined TLS visibility and created a new solution for the modern era of strong encryption in dynamic and distributed compute environments. Visit nubeva.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the cybersecurity industry. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information, please contact:

Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Steve Perkins, Chief Marketing Office

1-(844)538-4638

Chuck Grothaus

cgrothaus@nubeva.com

612-770-0026