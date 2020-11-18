Pune, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global threat intelligence market is anticipated to gain traction from the increasing need for regulatory compliance, data security, and denial-of-service (DDoS) attack protection. Several threat intelligence software solutions help in offering pre-knowledge about multiple external threats, namely, exploits, advanced persistent threats, and zero-day threats. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Threat Intelligence Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services) By Application (Information Security Management, Log Management, Risk Management, Identity & Access Management), By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs)), By Industry Verticals (Healthcare, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail and E-commerce, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the rising trend of choose your own device (CYOD) and bring your own device (BYOD) by the companies will affect growth positively.





The COVID-19 pandemic has affected numerous organizations across the globe. Unless a vaccine is found, we don’t know till how long this situation will persist. Hospitals and clinics worldwide are falling short of beds for coronavirus positive patients. Our elaborate research reports will help you in better understanding the situation. Our highly skilled team of analysts has developed certain strategies to help you fight this pandemic and regain business confidence.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

Which segment is anticipated to lead the global market?

How will key companies increase their customer base?

Will the COVID-19 pandemic affect the market severely?

What are the current innovations and developments in the market?





Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Cybersecurity Breaches to Propel Growth

There is a high demand for enhancing the organizations’ security frameworks worldwide. It is one of the significant threat intelligence market growth drivers. Besides, companies are becoming increasingly exposed to a large number of cybersecurity breaches on account of the rising usage of cloud platforms and the internet of things (IoT). Thus, threat intelligence software solutions are required to fight the evolving cybercrime landscape, as well as to strengthen their protection and detection processes. However, threat intelligence solutions are expensive. Coupled with this, the lack of regarding their benefits, especially in the developing countries may hamper growth in the coming years.





Regional Analysis-

Urgent Need to Secure Confidential Data will Drive Growth in Asia Pacific

Based on geography, North America and Europe are set to dominate throughout the forthcoming period by generating the largest threat intelligence market share. This growth is attributable to the easy availability of state-of-the-art threat intelligence solutions equipped with machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) in both regions.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to grow steadily because of the increasing demand for securing confidential data. Coupled with this, the increasing usage of crowd sourced threat intelligence solutions and their higher adoption by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in this region would boost growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players on a Rat Race to Develop the Best Software Solution

The market for threat intelligence solutions consists of several renowned companies that are persistently striving to widen their geographical footprints and product portfolios. For doing so, they are conducting in-depth research and development activities. Nowadays, many of these companies have started launching advanced software solutions. Here are two of the latest developments:

August 2020 : CYFIRMA, a reputed cyber-intelligence analytics company introduced its latest AI-enabled, cloud-based cybersecurity platform named DeCYFIR. It is specially developed to cater to the needs of businesses. It is capable of detecting threats from the deepest parts of cyberspace, applying remedial actions against hackers, and decoding signals from noise.

List Of Key Companies Profiled In Threat Intelligence Market Are:

Fortinet Inc.

IBM Corporation

McAfee, LLC

Dell Inc.

CrowdStrike

ANOMALI

Broadcom

Webroot Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Farsight Security

Other prominent players





