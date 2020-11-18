Ørsted has planned the following release dates for the financial reports and the Annual General Meeting:



15 January 2021: Deadline for shareholders for submission of proposals for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting

3 February 2021: Annual report 2020

1 March 2021: Annual General Meeting

2 March 2021: Ørsted shares are expected to be traded without dividend

4 March 2021: Dividend is expected to be paid out

29 April 2021: Interim report for the first quarter of 2021

12 August 2021: Interim report for the first half-year of 2021

3 November 2021: Interim report for the first nine months of 2021



Financial reports are expected to be released around 8:00 (CET) on the days referred to.

