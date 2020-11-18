I nnovative TRAXX locomotives enable CFL cargo to operate non-stop between Central Europe and France



A breakthrough for the European East-West freight corridor, authorization also covers Belgium and Luxembourg



BERLIN and LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation signed a contract with the Luxembourg based railway undertaking CFL cargo for 10 innovative BOMBARDIER TRAXX MS1 locomotives.

The new locomotives represent a major leap towards the successful future of integrated rail freight transport in Europe as they will enable seamless cross-border transport from Central Europe to France. The locomotives will be authorized for service in Luxembourg, Germany, Poland, Austria, Belgium, and France. A part of the 10 new locomotives for CFL cargo will be equipped with the innovative Last Mile diesel concept that enables the TRAXX locomotive to operate in non-electrified terminals and sites.

“We are very pleased to be the first railway operator to expand its business offering with an optimized rail transport solution for the East-West European corridor. The new TRAXX multi-system locomotives will allow us to cross numerous borders as easily as a truck, thus providing our clients with a competitive transport solution that contributes to reaching the European New Green Deal objective of increasing rail’s share of Europe’s overall transport to 30 per cent by 2030,” said Laurence Zenner, Chief Executive Officer of CFL cargo.

“Together, with our launch customer CFL cargo, we are proud to offer an innovative solution that opens new business opportunities for rail transport clients. Our TRAXX MS locomotive is Europe’s most-modern locomotive, and we are looking forward to supporting the expansion of East-West freight transport in Europe,” added Peter Ammann, Head of Global Business Development Locomotives, Bombardier Transportation.

Bombardier has based the development of its next-generation TRAXX 3 locomotive on the proven successes of the previous members of the TRAXX family. To date, more than 2,000 of these locomotives are operating in 20 countries, covering a combined distance of 300 million kilometres per year.

CFL cargo is already operating in six countries in Europe and is specialized in international and cross-border traffics. Together, with its sister company CFL multimodal, the railway operator addresses both the conventional and the intermodal market and enables to smoothly connect Luxembourg by rail to the major ports and economic centers in Europe.

1 MS stands for multi-system, an electric locomotive able to operate on AC and DC railway electrification systems – often needed for cross-border operation.



About CFL cargo

CFL cargo, together with its sister company CFL multimodal, is a service provider that covers the entire multimodal supply chain. With a European presence of 12 companies located in 6 countries, CFL cargo and CFL multimodal offer a range of transport and logistics services to meet the specific needs of their customers: combined and conventional rail transport, wagon maintenance, road transport and chartering, warehousing, tailor-made logistics services and customs agency.

As a railway company and with the support of its subsidiaries in France, Germany, Denmark and Sweden, CFL cargo serves many of the most important European rail axes. More information available at www.cfl-mm.lu.



About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 52,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

