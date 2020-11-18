Early Black Friday Google Pixel 4 and 4a deals for 2020 are live, browse all the latest early Black Friday Pixel 4a 5G, 4, and 4 XL cell phone sales right here on this page



Here’s a comparison of the top early Google Pixel 4a and 4 cell phone deals for Black Friday, including all the best savings on the Google Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, 4, and 4 XL. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Google Pixel 4 Deals:

Best Google Pixel Deals:

Looking for more deals? Click here to compare the entire selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and click here to check out Amazon’s current holiday deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Two of Google’s latest Pixel models are the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 4 XL. The Pixel 4a 5G features a new integrated modem with 5G support, a bigger 6.2" OLED panel, a Snapdragon 765G processor, a 3885mAh battery, and a 16 MP ultrawide rear-facing lens. Google Pixel 4 XL meanwhile features a rear 12.2MP wide-angle sensor and 16MP telephoto lens. It houses a Snapdragon 855 processor, has and has 6GB memory, a 3,700mAh battery capacity, and an IP68 dust and water protection rating.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)