Pune, India, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global life science instrumentation market will benefit from recent advancements in the life science instrumentation industry. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights. The growing adoption of advanced product launches and the trends of modern technologies has opened the doors for rapid growth of the life science instrumentation market in North America.

Life Science Instrumentation Industry Developments:

In March 2019, BD received CE-IVD certification for the BD FACSDuet automated flow cytometry system which will aid clinical laboratories to improve their efficiency by reducing errors and limiting the manual user interactions while running assay procedure.

In February 2019, Tecan Trading AG launched NGS DreamPre, a fully-automated approach to next-generation sequencing (NGS) which offers offers quality controlled, sequencing-ready NGS libraries in very few hours, with minimal manual interaction, and no sample loss.

In January 2019, ASURAGEN, INC. launched of the AmplideX a PCR/CE HTT Kit. Which is a robust, reliable, and simple test used for the detection of CAG trinucleotide repeats within the HTT gene, associated with the development of Huntington’s Disease (HD)





The increased prevalence of chronic conditions in developed as well as developing nations has created the demand for life science instrumentation. The severity of chronic diseases, combined with the need for early diagnosis and treatment will aid the growth of the global life science instrumentation market in the coming years.

Furthermore, the increased awareness regarding early detection and treatment of chronic diseases will contribute to the demand for life science instrumentation across the world. Fortune Business Insights has included several factors that have contributed to the growth of the global market in recent years. Additionally, the report provides forecast values for the market through extensive research analysis methods.

Life science Instrumentation Industry Will Derive Growth from New Products

The increased patient pool for chronic diseases and other severe diseases has created the demand for efficient treatment and diagnosis methods. Life science instrumentation has provided the answer to the growing patient needs, which in turn, has aided the growth of the companies operating in this market.

Encouraged by the high demand, companies are focused on introducing new products and incorporating latest technologies in order to suffice the increased consumer needs. Among the several life science instrumentation market growth stimulators, Fortune Business Insights has labelled the increasing number of product launches as one of the leading factors accounting for market growth.





In February 2019, Tecan announced the launch of a new product aimed at enhancing the overall operation of library preparation kits. Tecan’s NGS DreamPrep will significantly reduce the total time required for preparing libraries and also help increase the accuracy and efficiency of test results. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that Tecan’s latest product will help the company generate substantial life science instrumentation market revenue in the coming years, and subsequently aid growth of the global market.

North America Likely to Emerge as One of the Leading Regions

The growing adoption of advanced product launches and the trends of modern technologies has opened the doors for rapid growth of the life science instrumentation market in North America. The report explains in detail, the reasons behind North America’s recent market dominance.

Similarly, the report provides segmentation of the global life science instrumentation market based on regional demographics and categorizes the market in major regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Europe. Fortune Business Insights, through its extensive research analysis techniques, predicts that the life science instrumentation market in Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years, among all regions.





List of the prominent companies that have held significant Life Science Instrumentation Market share:

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

BD

Bruker

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation





Global Life Science Instrumentation Market Segmentation:

By Technology

• PCR

• Spectroscopy

• Microscopy

• Chromatography

• Electrophoresis

• Next-generation sequencing (NGS)

• Flow Cytometry

• Centrifuges

• Others

By Application

• Clinical and Diagnostic

• Research

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Academic & Research institutions

• Others

By Geography

• North America (the USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





