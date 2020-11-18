Company announcement no. 126 – November 18, 2020
The Board of Directors for Wirtek A/S has approved the interim financial statements for third quarter of 2020 for the Wirtek Group today. The detailed interim financial statement for Q3 2020 is attached to this announcement.
Financial highlights for the period January 1 – September 30, 2020
|TDKK
|Q3 2020
|Q3 2019
|Change
|Q1-Q3 2020
|Q1-Q3 2019
|Change
|Revenue
|6.921
|5.889
|18%
|20.577
|16.666
|23%
|EBITDA
|787
|124
|535%
|2.441
|832
|193%
|EBITDA-margin (%)
|11,4%
|2,1%
|440%
|11,9%
|5,0%
|138%
|Pre-tax profits
|764
|56
|1264%
|2.316
|693
|234%
|Cash holdings
|4.117
|1.296
|218%
|4.117
|1.296
|218%
Strong performance continues during Q3 2020
Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has negatively impacted some of our clients, we can present solid growth in both revenue and profits during Q3. The level of activity for our clients is back on track after the postponement of a couple of client projects during Q2.
Outlook 2020 - expectations raised in September
See company announcement no. 123 dated 14-Sep-20
About Wirtek
Wirtek is a Danish IT outsourcing company. Since 2001, we have been teaming up with companies to help them create great software solutions and electronic equipment products. Several clients have been with us for 10+ years, so we can confidently say that in outsourcing, the quality of the relationship matters just as much as the quality of the delivered software. Our clients get state-of-the-art technical solutions and a committed team that works with them as if it were their own. Wirtek has offices in Denmark (HQ + sales) and three development and test centres in Romania, and we are 100+ colleagues. Wirtek was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2006.
Further information:
Michael Aaen, CEO, Wirtek A/S, Phone: +45 2529 7575
Niels Jernes Vej 10, 9220 Aalborg Ø, www.wirtek.com, E-mail: ir@wirtek.com
Kent Mousten Sørensen, Chairman, Wirtek A/S, Phone: +45 2125 9001
Per Vestergaard, Certified Advisor, CDI Global, Phone: +45 2176 4317
