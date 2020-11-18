Pune, India, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare consulting market is likely to derive growth from the high demand for efficient operating business models. The market will benefit from the growing incorporation of technologies such as the cloud and internet of things (IoT). The use of healthcare consulting in diverse applications across the healthcare industry has led to high demand across the world. The ability of healthcare consulting to enhance the overall business operations of the companies operating in the healthcare industry will aid the growth of the global healthcare consulting market in the coming years.

Key Industry Developments:

In March 2019, the healthcare consulting firm, McKesson collaborated with another company, Navigating Cancer in order to offer oncologists, an enhanced software for improving the patient management in a value based care environment

In November 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd launched their own specialised healthcare consulting division, to assist professionals in hospitals, laboratories and other healthcare groups to manage their clinical, financial and operational performance.





Increasing Mergers and Acquisitions Will Enable Market Growth

Fortune Business Insights has identified increasing mergers and acquisitions as one of the primary factors that have accounted for significant global healthcare consulting market growth. Due to the high demand for efficient functional strategies, there has been a subsequent demand for healthcare consulting services across the world.

This, combined with the increasing number of healthcare-based companies, will aid the growth of the global healthcare consulting market in the forthcoming years. In 2019, McKesson announced a collaboration with Navigating Cancer for promoting as well as enhancing its consultation services.

The company plans to provide enhanced services to its customers by improving its patient management operations in a value-based environment. The report includes major company collaborations similar to McKlesson’s merger and gauges the impact of these activities on the global healthcare consulting market.





Improving IT Infrastructure Will Aid Growth of the Market in North America

The increasing number of healthcare-associated companies, combined with growing clinical trials of newer drugs and steep progress in the field of medical drugs and equipment, has created a huge demand for healthcare consulting services in North America.

The advent of advanced drugs and the need to work in accordance with the regulatory authorities has created a subsequent demand for healthcare consulting services across the world. Among all regions, Fortune Business Insights has preditd that the healthcare consulting market in North America will witness the higest growth due to increasing number of IT companies and government support in the development of healthcare consulting firms.

The growing healthcare system in emerging countries such as Japan and India, coupled with the incorporation of advanced technologies will aid the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.





List of the leading companies that are currently operating in the global market:

International Business Machines Corporation

Accenture

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Cognizant

Microsoft

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Genpact

HCL Technologies Limited

Siemens Healthcare GmbH





Segmentation of the Global Healthcare Consulting Market:

By Service Type

• Healthcare IT Solutions

• Marketing & Sales

• Human Resources

• Finance, Operations & General Management

• Strategic Management

• Business Analytics

• Others

By End Users

• Healthcare Providers

• Healthcare Payers

• Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





