INDIANAPOLIS , Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrium, a next-generation consulting company that leads enterprises through a business transformation with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics, today announced it has expanded its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in order to further assist enterprises in leveraging their data through the power of AI. Atrium’s service offerings, powered by AWS, can help Atrium prospects and customers to further evolve their investments in business intelligence by improving access to AWS.



“When enterprise companies need innovation at scale, they turn to AWS. AWS has heavily invested in making cutting-edge AI and machine learning tooling, business intelligence services, and cloud infrastructure. With this relationship, we hope to more effectively bring these capabilities to our clients,” said Rick Arnett, Director of Enterprise Architecture at Atrium.

Leveraging this expanded relationship, Atrium will create unique service offerings focused on deploying predictive analytics and machine learning use cases with Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Redshift. Leveraging the power of AWS, Atrium can help companies with the evolution from operational reporting and analytics to predictive analytics in an environment of rapid migration to cloud-based analytics and AI.

“AWS’s continued innovation as a cloud data platform is setting the standard for companies looking to dramatically accelerate their adoption of analytics and AI,” said Braden Larmon, VP of Alliances and Business Development at Atrium. “We look forward to working with AWS as we support our customers on their analytics journey and develop enterprise-wide use cases for AI.”

Atrium is currently developing playbooks to help the market frame the best approaches for merging the product roadmaps developed from Salesforce, Tableau, Snowflake, and other leading analytics providers.

“We are very excited to be formalizing our relationship with AWS. In reality, most of us have been working with AWS for years, moving systems and applications from client data centers to the cloud,” said Lonnie Gray, Director of Enterprise Architecture at Atrium. “As an AWS Select Consulting Partner, we look forward to working with AWS and continuing to leverage services like Amazon SageMaker for our customers.”

Atrium works with enterprise companies across diverse industries with a dedicated investment in supporting companies in financial services, life sciences, and higher education. For more information on Atrium and their relationship with AWS, visit atrium.ai/partners .

