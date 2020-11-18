HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterran Corporation’s (NYSE: EXTN) first sustainability report is giving investors, customers, employees and contractors, and other community stakeholders a closer look at the Company’s commitment to providing sustainable, environmentally conscious solutions for the oil, gas, water and power markets.



President and CEO Andrew Way says an eye on sustainability is the right way to do business. “We align our business strategy with our sustainability goals. By focusing on the 3,500 people who work here, the environment we all share and communities around our locations, we can make a positive impact and create value for our Company and our stakeholders.”

The report details Exterran’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) approach, including the Company’s environmental philosophy, corporate and employee philanthropy and the commitment to people, safety, and compliance that guides the Company at every level. Way says that while this is the Company’s first sustainability report, sustainability is a longstanding priority. “I’m proud that we’re part of the energy transition. We provide our customers with innovative, environmentally efficient solutions,” he says.

About Exterran Corporation

Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) is a global systems and process company offering solutions in the oil, gas, water and power markets. We are a leader in natural gas processing and treatment and compression products and services, providing critical midstream infrastructure solutions to customers throughout the world. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas and operates in approximately 25 countries.

