TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that UK-based Powerful Media Ltd delivered an incredible online edition of the 2020 Powerlist Black Excellence Awards, using ARHT's Virtual Global Stage™.



The Black Excellence Awards is an annual celebration and awards show created to recognize UK professionals of African, African Caribbean and African American descent who have been inducted into the Powerlist. A yearly publication produced by Powerful Media that highlights Black leaders and professionals in the UK who are making a significant impact in their industries and their communities. This year's inductees included several leading professionals as well as Formula1 race car driver Lewis Hamilton in the top spot as the Powerlist Number 1.

"Since we could not celebrate in-person this year, we wanted to make sure that we were still going to be able to hold the Awards in a manner that would maintain the high standards that they have come to be known for," stated Powerful Media CEO, Michael Eboda. "ARHT's Virtual Global Stage was the perfect solution to make sure the experience online was memorable and impactful. This event is an important annual celebration of Black professionals in the UK. It helps inspire many future leaders in our community, so it was vital for us to make sure the experience lived up to everyone's expectations and honoured our inductees appropriately."

The Awards were held on November 17, 2020, in partnership with JP Morgan, and also sponsored by PwC, Linklaters LLP, Herman Miller, Refinitiv, Facebook and The Executive Leadership Council. The event helps spur more opportunities within the Black community in the UK and plays a crucial role in recognizing individuals and creating a network to connect Black professionals with leading organizations to recruit some of the brightest Black talent in the UK, driving diversity into the workplace.

"We're very pleased to have had the opportunity to work with Powerful Media and bring the very first online version of Black Excellence Awards to life," stated ARHT Media CEO Larry O'Reilly. "What a great initiative to be a part of, and it was great to see an organization that helps celebrate leadership and innovation utilize a leading technology like the Virtual Global Stage as a way to propel their event to the next level."

ARHT's Virtual Global Stage™ solution continues to be of great interest to a number of organizations inquiring about how to provide a more engaging experience for their online events to make them stand out. With the successful broadcast of the Black Excellence Awards, ARHT has now helped deliver three online awards shows that have utilized their HoloPresence™ and Virtual Global Stage™ technology since the start of the pandemic.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa15d782-b4a0-401d-af1f-9d530a60791b

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global Stage™.

Connect with ARHT Media

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ARHTmedia

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ARHTmediainc

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-media-inc-

For more information, please visit www.arhtmedia.com or contact the investor relations group at info@arhtmedia.com.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

Press Contact

Salman Amin

ARHT Media

samin@arhtmedia.com

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure related to the Company's sales funnel; the Company's technology; the potential uses for the Company's technology; the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company's technology; and interest from parties in ARHT's products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.