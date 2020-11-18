TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With cold and flu season underway and universal concern about the second COVID-19 wave, Green Shield Canada (GSC) is pleased to announce a virtual health initiative that brings critical support within easy reach. Effective December 1, 2020, GSC will be offering free access to Maple, Canada’s leading telemedicine provider, for its Group and post-secondary student plan members for a three-month period.



Through this partnership, those plan members (and their eligible dependents) can use Maple’s bilingual platform to connect directly with a Canadian-licensed physician online within minutes – via instant message, video, or audio call. This access is available seven days a week between 7 a.m. and midnight local time in all provinces and territories.

From there, plan members can receive medical advice, prescriptions, lab requisitions, and more. The free access includes up to four physician consultations per family, while prescriptions, if directed by patients, can be delivered (outside Quebec) through PocketPills, a leading e-Pharmacy, adding another layer of convenient, virtual support.

“As a leading advocate for evidence-based digital health technologies and the impact they can have on the health care experience for Canadians, it was an easy decision for GSC to step up and support our plan members during the ongoing health crisis,” explains Zahid Salman, GSC’s President & CEO. “We are taking no chances in ensuring plan members receive the health care they need safely and conveniently this winter.”

“We are very excited to be partnering with GSC to expand access to health care across the country,” adds Dr. Brett Belchetz, CEO and Co-Founder of Maple. “It has never been more important to remove the obstacles that Canadians face when it comes to health care, like long travel times, fear of infectious illness, needing to leave home or work, or requiring child care to attend an in-person appointment. This partnership removes each of those barriers.”

GSC first collaborated with Maple back in December 2019 to offer access to telemedicine as an optional product addition to benefit plans and provide preferred per-visit rates for plan members. This new initiative represents the next step in an evolving partnership.

For more information:

GSC Media Department

1.800.268.6613 ext. 3409

media@greenshield.ca

About Green Shield Canada (GSC)

GSC is Canada’s fourth-largest health and dental benefits provider, and is uniquely structured as a social enterprise with the purpose of making it easier for people to live their healthiest lives. From coast-to-coast, our service delivery includes drug, dental, extended health care, vision, hospital, and travel benefits for groups and individuals, as well as administration and benefits management services. Supported by outcomes-based sustainability strategies, advanced technology, and exceptional customer service, GSC creates innovative programs for nearly four million plan participants nationwide. greenshield.ca

About Maple

Maple is a technology platform that tackles some of the world’s most meaningful issues in healthcare, starting with timely and convenient access to doctors and other healthcare providers including dermatologists, psychiatrists, and oncology navigation experts. It allows patients to connect directly with doctors and specialists for medical care in minutes from their smartphone or computer 24/7, and also provides custom technology solutions for hospitals and clinics seeking to advance their delivery of care. Learn more at getmaple.ca.