TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE:GSQ) (“GameSquare” or the “Company”), a Canadian esports company, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing of units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of $150,000 (the “Offering”). For more information on the Offering, please see the Company’s press release dated October 8, 2020, which is available under the Company’s profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and www.thecse.com.

Pursuant to the Offering, GameSquare issued 600,000 Units at a price of $0.25 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant, entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.40 for a period of 24 months from issuance. The securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory four month hold period, which expires on March 18, 2021. No finder’s fees were paid in connection with the Offering. The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.

About GameSquare

GameSquare is an international esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the esports market and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare’s acquisition of Code Red Esports Ltd. (“Code Red”), an esports talent agency, provided an initial foothold in Europe through its UK operations. Code Red represents leading on-screen talent, players and influencers and works with leading global brands to develop influencer campaigns and esports marketing strategies.

For further information, please contact Kevin Wright, CEO of GameSquare:

Email: kevin@gamesquare.com

Phone: (416) 861-2267

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

