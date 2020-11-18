Certification Program Opens Door to New Customer Base for Vislink Products

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VISL), the global technology leader in the collection, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data, announced today that it has joined the Grass Valley Technology Alliance (“GVTA”).

Launched in April 2019, GVTA is a Grass Valley certification program that delivers key benefits to customers, such as improved purchasing confidence and access to a wide range of systems and solutions that are interoperable with Grass Valley platforms and workflow components.

“As the global pandemic continues to isolate viewers, fans and spectators, joining the GVTA allows Vislink to plug into a complete ecosystem of like-minded certified partners dedicated to bringing viewers closer to the action through rich, compelling content through immersive production and the proliferation of remote broadcasting,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “While we already offer the INCAM-HG Integral Wireless Camera Transmitter in partnership with GVTA, this final step in the certification process extends our partnership network and increases our potential customer base and the products we can offer them.”

Vislink currently produces the INCAM-HG Integral Wireless Camera Transmitter , a fully integrated HEVC 4K UHD, HDR-ready wireless system, designed for the Grass Valley LDX 86N 4k-RF 4K UHD camera.

The Vislink INCAM-HG provides full broadcast quality encoding at 4K UHD, 1080p, 1080i and 720p with camera control. With high-quality video solutions offering the lowest latency, Vislink provides solutions that deliver high-impact imagery which inspires and involves TV audiences of major events worldwide. This product in particular thrives in a wide range of immersive coverage settings, including urban and rural-centric environments, sporting events, on-the-ground disaster scenarios and newsgathering, to name a few.

Key features include:

HEVC/4K UHD Very Low Latency Encoder

HDR Ready

Interchangeable RF Modules

FocalPoint Compatible integrated Camera Control

Remote control over Wi-Fi via web interface

External Audio Input

Viewfinder output

Optional built-in return video receiver with viewfinder switching

Optional wireless microphone input (WisyCom)

“As our customers strive to deliver the captivating content and high production values that consumers demand, the Grass Valley Technology Alliance gives them access to trusted solutions that are tested and configured to ensure interoperability with Grass Valley’s solutions – one of the major hurdles our customers face when deploying multi-vendor systems, ” said Tim Shoulders, CEO, and president of Grass Valley. “We are delighted to see Vislink join the GVTA, bringing our valued ecosystem partners to a total of 20 diverse companies that support collaboration across the media production chain.”

Vislink joins GVTA members Haivision, Vinten and Autoscript, ChyronHego, Frankly Media, Net Insight, RT Software and Telemetrics.

To learn more about Vislink’s Live Production Products and Solutions, click here .

About Grass Valley

Grass Valley's end-to-end ecosystem of reliable, open standards-based solutions helps content creators, broadcasters, and media organizations to produce brilliant content and build successful media businesses. We are the trusted partner to many of the biggest and most creative names in the media and entertainment business, enabling the production of rich, high-quality content that brings the viewer closer to the action; engages them with the story, and connects them with each other. Headquartered in Montreal, Grass Valley has been in the broadcast business for 60 years and is part of St. Louis-based Belden Inc. In February 2020, Black Dragon Capital signed an agreement to acquire Grass Valley from Belden. This transaction is expected to complete in H1 2020.

About Vislink Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com .

