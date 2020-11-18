Save on Verizon phone deals at the early Black Friday 2020 sale, featuring all the latest Galaxy S20, Pixel 4a & iPhone 12 Pro deals



Early Black Friday Verizon Wireless deals for 2020 have landed. Find the best deals on iPhone 11, iPhone SE, Galaxy S10 5G, & Pixel 5. Find the best deals listed below.

Best Verizon iPhone Deals:

Best Verizon Apple iPad Deals:

Best Verizon Android Phone Deals:

Best Verizon Apple Watch & AirPods Deals:

Best Verizon Fios Deals:

Looking for more deals? Click here to see the full range of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and click here to see Amazon’s current Black Friday-worthy deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Verizon Wireless is the latest telecom to roll out 5G coverage throughout the US and it has been offering some of the best 5G phone deals in the market since. New and existing customers can choose from Verizon’s phone deals on 5G-capable cell phones like the iPhone 12 and 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Pixel 4a, Galaxy S20FE, Galaxy Note20 5G, and more.

Meanwhile, Verizon Wireless also has phone deals on older models like the iPhone 11, iPhone SE, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy Note 10. Shoppers looking to save on more Apple devices like the Apple Watch 6, Watch 5, and iPad tablets can also find attractive deals on Verizon.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)