Epazz DeskFlex continues to spread its influence worldwide as the product upgrade sparks interest from global companies looking to help employees return to the office.



CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a provider of mission-critical cloud-computing software solutions and blockchain business solutions, announced today that the DeskFlex room booking software continues to attract more global clients from real estate and telco companies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, helping increase overall revenue to over $410,000 unaudited for the third quarter.

According to a recent report on the real estate software market, global real estate software market demand will grow from USD $9M in 2019 to USD $18M by the end of 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 11.57%. The report highlights the cumulative impact of COVID-19 on consumer behavior changes, purchasing patterns, demands, rerouting of the supply chain dynamics of the current market and government mandates. The real estate software market is expected to provide reliable and relevant automation across banking management, facility management, integrated workplace management and asset management to companies worldwide. Because of the continued COVID-19 threat, workers are demanding safer offices and alternates with flexible work hours. As of the present, there is no available vaccine for the virus, thus creating anxiety and fear among the workforce. As a result, DeskFlex is experiencing increased demand for its software all over the world.

Epazz DeskFlex real estate management software continuously receives appointments for product demos as companies worldwide recognize the need for office scheduling technology . As the fourth quarter begins, DeskFlex continues to double revenues from global companies signing up for DeskFlex room scheduling software. Telecom companies and real estate industries have expressed interest in adopting the COVID-19-compliant DeskFlex desk booking software for their organizations.

DeskFlex desk booking software is a customizable application suitable for organizations bringing back their workforce through alternating shifts and schedules. Companies need a room scheduling system to maintain health and safety protocols when the staff return despite the COVID-19 threat.

DeskFlex facility management software is a pioneering room booking software technology. With DeskFlex’s updated features and functions that comply with COVID-19 safety protocols, more companies are signing up for this real estate software product.

DeskFlex meeting room scheduling software has comprehensive on-cloud and on-premise office space management features that come in an English, Spanish, Portuguese and French multilingual software package. Companies can expect to deploy the right language settings suitable for their organization.

According to Shaun Passley, PhD, CEO of Epazz Inc., “We are happy to help more and more global companies secure their workplaces from the virus. As humanity continues to find a vaccine and cure, we, at the tech industry, will continue to upgrade DeskFlex conference room booking software to enhance workplace security and protocols further.”

About DeskFlex.com

DeskFlex is a desk booking solution and room reservation software useful for booking conference rooms, meeting rooms, workspaces, desks, car parking spaces and office equipment. DeskFlex meeting room scheduling system helps office managers accommodate remote workers’ time in the office, reducing rent and facility costs. DeskFlex lets employees reserve desks in advance or claim desks right away. It adjusts the telephone switch (PBX) so calls ring at the “desk du jour.” DeskFlex includes check-in, point-and-click floor maps, a web browser, a local kiosk, Microsoft Outlook integration and conference room scheduling.

About Epazz Inc . (www.epazz.com)

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher-education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products include K9Sky.com kennel software and the Provitrac applicant tracking system .

