Aite Group will recognize the innovative financial institutions that have leveraged best-in-class technology during an awards presentation at the Innovation in Cash Management & Payments Forum being held virtually December 10 and 11.



BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aite Group is pleased to announce the winners of the 2020 Impact Innovation Awards in cash management and payments. The awards recognize innovation achieved by financial institutions leveraging technology to set a higher standard. The awards will be presented to the honorees during a virtual awards ceremony at Aite Group's third annual Innovation in Cash Management & Payments Forum taking place on December 10 and 11, 2020.

In its third year, the awards program honors the innovative financial institutions that are introducing new products, capabilities, or levels of automation and effectiveness that bring the industry one step closer to next-generation banking. These are the financial institutions, regardless of size, that others will follow. The winners across the six categories are as follows:

Customer Experience: U.S. Bank Digital Channel Capabilities: Citi Digital Channel/Cash Management and Payment Implementation: Bank of the West BNP Paribas Operational Efficiency: Ecobank New Product Development: PNC Bank AI/Advanced Analytics: Royal Bank of Canada

The award winners and finalists were selected based on the following criteria, which were considered when scoring each entry:

Level of innovation and competitive advantage Market need Impact on customer experience Impact on customer operational efficiency Level of new revenue opportunity Impact on customer retention/new customer attraction Level of scalability across customer base Future roadmap

“We welcome the opportunity to recognize and celebrate innovation in the cash management and payments industry,” said Christine Barry, research director at Aite Group. “This year in particular has been especially challenging, as banks have been forced to think outside the box to address a heightened urgency for enhanced digital capabilities and experiences, achieve greater levels of automation and efficiency, and pursue more informed client engagement.”

The winners were selected by an eight-person panel that consisted of three Aite Group analysts and five external judges. The identification of an Aite Group award winner or finalist is not an endorsement by Aite Group of any vendor, product, or service.

Register to Attend

To learn more about the 2020 Innovation in Cash Management & Payments Forum and to register to attend, please visit https://aitegroup.swoogo.com/ICMPForum2020/, contact Lori Spendley at 617.398.5055, or email us at events@aitegroup.com.

Sponsorship Opportunities

The 2020 Innovation in Cash Management & Payments Forum is proud to have Q2 as premier event partners as well as Alacriti, Billtrust, Bottomline Technologies, Citi, DadeSystems, Finacle, Finastra, FIS, Fiserv, Intellect Design, Kyriba, and Volante as platinum event partners. For information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Gerald Clemente at 617.338.6027 or events@aitegroup.com.

To request additional information about Aite Group’s Impact Innovation Awards, please contact us at pr@aitegroup.com.

About Aite Group’s Innovation in Cash Management & Payments Forum

Aite Group analysts and invited industry panelists will be sharing the latest insights and analysis on cash management and payments trends at the Aite Group Innovation in Cash Management & Payments Forum taking place virtually on December 10 and 11, 2020. You can follow updates about the event on Twitter using #ICMP_Forum.



About Aite Group:

Aite Group is a global research and advisory firm delivering comprehensive, actionable advice on business, technology, and regulatory issues and their impact on the financial services industry. With expertise in banking, payments, fraud and AML, insurance, wealth management, cybersecurity, and the capital markets, we guide financial institutions, technology providers, and consulting firms worldwide. We partner with our clients, revealing their blind spots and delivering insights to make their businesses smarter and stronger. Visit us on the web and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.



Press Contact:

Siobhan Scanlan

Public Relations

+1.617.398.5064

PR@aitegroup.com