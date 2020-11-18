VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide a further operational update from its Beatons Creek gold project (“Beatons Creek”) and Nullagine processing facility (“Golden Eagle Mill”).
Development at Beatons Creek and refurbishment at the Golden Eagle Mill continue to make excellent progress, on schedule and within budget. Recent key milestones achieved include:
Mining contractor selected:
Development activities at Beatons Creek:
Grade control program:
Civil works:
Refurbishment works on the Golden Eagle Mill:
Plant refurbishment:
Civil works:
The GR Engineering Services (“GRES”) scope currently stands at approximately 35% complete, with works continuing on schedule and within budget with no material issues or problems encountered thus far.
Long lead items have all been ordered and arrival dates remain within the refurbishment schedule.
Progress on other major tenders:
Novo CEO and director Rob Humphryson commented, “We are delighted to welcome IMCPL as Novo’s preferred primary mining contractor at the Nullagine Gold Project. IMCPL made a strong impression upon Novo management with their culturally aligned approach to safety, personnel management and most importantly their commitment to meaningful Aboriginal engagement. IMCPL has clearly articulated an intent to work collaboratively with Novo to optimize mining equipment, methods and costs as evidenced by mobilization of a predominantly new fleet to underpin high levels of productivity and reliability. We look forward to a long and productive relationship with IMCPL. GRES and subcontractors continue to perform an outstanding job with all works continuing safely and to plan.”
Dr. Quinton Hennigh (P.Geo.) is the qualified person pursuant to NI 43-101 responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is President, Chairman, and a director of Novo.
About Novo Resources Corp.
Novo is advancing its flagship Beatons Creek gold project to production while exploring and developing its highly prospective land package covering approximately 14,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Novo Resources Corp.
“Quinton Hennigh”
Quinton Hennigh
President and Chairman
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward-looking information
Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, the successful completion of development and plant refurbishments works on time and on budget, that Novo’s board of directors will make the decision to commence production at Beatons Creek. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the successful completion of site establishment works at Beatons Creek, the successful completion of grade control drilling works, MinAnalytical’s ability to assay the Company’s drill samples in a timely and cost-effective manner, the successful completion of mining, camp management, fuel supply, processing reagents, assay laboratory services, flights, and haulage services contracts, and customary risks of the resource industry.
