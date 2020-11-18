As the preferred installation partner for Winegard's indoor and outdoor antennas, OnTech will help even more Americans gain access to the latest in media and smart home technology.

Burlington, Iowa, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winegard, the company dedicated to designing and manufacturing the greatest range of world-class connectivity products, announces today it is partnering with OnTech Smart Services to offer home antenna installation solutions.

Professional antenna installation done right.

"Some customers prefer to leave antenna installation to the experts, and we want to help them find the very best," says Aaron Luttenegger, Winegard Director of Business Development and Sales.

"We trust OnTech Smart Services and believe our customers are going to love the work they do—as well as the ongoing support they provide. It also means that customers will spend a lot less time scrolling through countless Google Reviews looking for a nearby technician. They can rest easy knowing that their OnTech Smart Services installer will get the job done right the first time.

"On top of that, working with OnTech Smart Services is part of our mission to build better lifelong relationships with customers. We want them to always feel confident in the technology they buy."

Service that goes beyond the initial setup.

"When customers purchase select indoor and outdoor antennas from the Winegard website, they'll be prompted to add expert-level installation, setup, and education from our team," says Jeremy McCarty, Head of OnTech Smart Services.

"Our relationship with customers continues to evolve as their needs change. Our technicians are equipped with the latest knowledge and can help customers navigate the often complicated and confusing world of antenna installation, ensuring they get the most out of their new Winegard over-the-air antenna."

Antenna installations start at $99.99, but customers can enjoy a reduced price when they sign up for OnTech+ membership (which also comes with special perks). Learn more here.

About Winegard Company

Built on more than 60 years of heritage in Burlington, Iowa, Winegard Company is a trusted partner for designing and manufacturing high-performance connectivity solutions. This includes WiFi, 4G LTE, 5G, satellite, IoT, broadband, video, and over-the-air technology for residential, commercial, and mobile. Learn more at Winegard.com

About OnTech Smart Services

OnTech Smart Services was founded in 2019 and is one of the largest smart home service providers in the United States. Its nationwide service brings together a structured workforce of over 8,000 expert technicians, smart home devices from leading brands, and award-winning customer service to make it easy for anyone to enjoy the benefits of smart home technology. OnTech is singularly driven by its mission to connect people and things. Visit OnTechSmartServices.com

Attachment

Daphne Rothlisberger Winegard Company +1 319 754 0761 droth@winegard.com