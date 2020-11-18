LESDO’s all-new Catch feature aims to better encourage users to start up more meaningful and revealing conversations

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCity, a world-leading LGBTQ community platform providing a full suite of services to foster connections and enhance the well-being of the LGBTQ community, has introduced new interactive features to facilitate even more effective connections on LESDO, a leading social networking app for the lesbian community in China.



Saving time and helping to build more meaningful connections

Marking the first major change since BlueCity’s recent acquisition of LESDO, the update aims to better encourage users to start up more meaningful and revealing conversations, while also bringing them greater choice. The updated version of LESDO allows each user to define their desired match results from the very outset.

This rollout includes a customizable User Recommendation System, which allows users to either prioritize distance or how active other users are to optimize match results.

In addition, LESDO is debuting the “Catch” feature, a new way of making contacts – much like trying to “catch” someone’s attention. If a user wants to “catch” someone, they will answer a preset or a personalized question chosen by the user they are interested in, such as: "What is the best thing that happened to you last week?" or "What is your favorite city in the world?”

After sending the answer, the user being “caught” will receive a notification that someone is trying to “catch” their attention and can see the other user’s answer. From there, the conversation can progress.

"According to our user data, we’ve seen that some users might be too shy or too passive to start a conversation. That's why we designed the new feature as an effective ice-breaker, which, in many cases, is the most challenging part of the entire journey," said Ze Ye, founder of LESDO.

"The Catch feature also leads to more efficient and richer communication because the question you ask reveals much about who you are and what interests you, and, of course, the answer you receive can help you learn about the person on the other end."

Better serving the broader LGBTQ community

This August, BlueCity successfully acquired LESDO, which has quickly grown to become a leading social networking app targeting China’s underserved lesbian community since its inception in 2014.

This acquisition marked a significant milestone in implementing BlueCity’s strategy to serve subgroups within the broader LGBTQ community.

A Frost & Sullivan Report estimated the global LGBTQ population as approximately 450 million in 2018, with expectations of it growing to 591 million by 2023. Lesbian and bisexual women combined account for nearly 40% of the LGBTQ population, representing a population of nearly 200 million globally, the report said.

About LESDO

LESDO is a location-based social networking app serving the lesbian community in China, allowing users to express themselves while building authentic and healthy social connections via private chats, group chats and livestreaming. BlueCity acquired LESDO in 2020, combining two of region’s largest social networks for the LGBTQ community.

About BlueCity

BlueCity (NASDAQ: BLCT) is a world-leading online LGBTQ platform providing a full suite of services to foster connections and enhance the wellbeing of the LGBTQ community. Mobile app Blued is the platform’s central hub, allowing users to conveniently and safely connect with each other, express themselves and access professional health-related and family planning consulting services. Blued has connected 54 million registered users worldwide, and is now the largest online LGBTQ community in China, India, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.

