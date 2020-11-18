NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: ATUMF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



Investors are flocking to gold, silver and other precious metals in record numbers. One firm, BullionVault, reports that in the past six months demand to invest in gold, silver and platinum has reached almost half a billion dollars. “Net of client selling, investing in physical bullion on our peer-to-peer platform — first opened in 2005 — has now topped $442 million since the pandemic reached Europe and North America in March,” the company said. Mining companies around the world are benefitting from this rising investment tide, as they work to strengthen their positions, increase their holdings and ultimately provide more raw material for investors looking for more stable options.

One of those companies, GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: ATUMF), has secured options on some of the most promising properties in the highly productive Maricunga Gold Belt of Chile, including one yielding rock chip sample assays of 764 grams per tonne gold and 719 grams per tonne silver. GoldHaven plans to commence a drilling program in January 2021.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven is a Canadian junior exploration company active in the Maricunga Gold Belt of Northern Chile. The Maricunga measures 150 km north-south and 30 km east-west and is host to discoveries in the last 10 years of 100 million oz. gold; 450 million oz. silver and 13 billion lbs. copper. The company has agreements in place to acquire seven projects with extensive surface study. GoldHaven has identified four of its seven properties as being “high-priority targets,” three of which the company plans to drill commencing January 2021. These priority targets were designated as such due, first, to the analytical work that has been completed on all the properties and, second, to their relative locations in respect to existing deposits. One such existing project is Coya, located approximately 16 km northeast of the La Coipa mine, where Kinross extracted over 6.2 million oz. Other existing projects include Rio Loa and Alicia, which are respectively 25 km and 30 km distance from GoldHaven’s Salares Norte deposit with a discovery of 5 million oz. gold, 450 million oz. silver and 13 billion oz. copper. For more information about the company, visit www.GoldHavenResources.com.

