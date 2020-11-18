PUNE, India, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Delivery Drones and Robots Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.

The global delivery drones and robots market was worth a little more than US$ 10 billion in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13% through 2030 to reach US$ 38.3 billion by 2030. The logistics and transportation industry has evolved significantly during past few decades owing to integration of advanced technologies. The delivery drones and robots are witnessing increased adoption to facilitate easy and fast delivery of goods. The growth of e-commerce industry is primarily contributing towards the technological advancements in robots & drones. The e-commerce companies are inclined towards automating the delivery services to optimize business processes and gain competitive advantage. This has accelerated the development of advanced drones and robots across the globe. Growing commercialization of delivery drones across developing countries and strong penetration across developed economies are the key factors driving the growth of the global delivery drones and robots market. Increased adoption of robots and drones for contactless delivery of essential goods amidst the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled the demand for delivery drones and robots. This is anticipated to accelerate the adoption of drones and robots for delivery during coming years.

Increased investment and rising adoption of drones to drive the growth of market

The global delivery drones and robots market is segmented on the basis of product type, component, load carrying capacity, end user, and geography. Based on product type, the global delivery drones and robots market is segmented into drones and robots. The drones are further sub-segmented into fixed-wing drones and rotary-wing drones. The robots are further sub-segmented into 3 wheels, 4 wheels, and 6 wheels. The global delivery drones and robots market is witnessing continuous technology integration with increased investment from drone & robot manufacturers and service providers. The robots contributed a significant share to the global delivery drones and robots market in 2019 and is anticipated to grow prominently during the forecast period. The drones segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period owing to rising adoption and increased investment across the globe.

Strong demand from retail & logistics to contribute towards the growth of global delivery drones and robots market

Based on end user, the global delivery drones and robots market is segmented into food & beverages, retail & logistics, healthcare, and others. The retail & logistics segment contributed the largest share to the global delivery drones and robots market in 2019 and is anticipated to be a dominating segment throughout the forecast period. Increased adoption of drones and robots for delivery of parcels and groceries ordered online is primarily driving the growth of retail & logistics segment, and consequently the global delivery drones and robots market. The healthcare segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to rising adoption of robots and drones for delivery of essential medical supplies such as equipment, blood, and drugs.

Based on geography, the global delivery drones and robots market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America held a dominating share of the global delivery drones and robots market in 2019 and is anticipated to be a dominating region throughout the forecast period. Increased adoption of robots and drones for delivery, presence of leading drone manufacturers, and organized regulatory framework are the key forces driving the North America delivery drones and robots market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to growing commercialization of robots and drones for delivery across food & beverages and retail applications. Availability of established manufacturing base across major countries in Asia is expected to contribute towards the growth of Asia Pacific delivery drones and robots market during the forecast period.

Major players active in the global delivery drones and robots market include Airbus S.A.S., Boston Dynamics, Flirtey, Nuro, Panasonic Corporation, Robby Technologies Inc., Savioke, Skycatch, Inc., Starship Technologies, Uber Technologies Inc., X DEVELOPMENT LLC, and Zipline.

