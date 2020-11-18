New York, NY, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “MEMS Gas Sensor Market By Type (Inflammable Gas, Toxic Gas, Others) and By Application (Chemical & Oil, Mining, Environmental, Civil Gas Safety, Others): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026”.

According to the research study, the global MEMS Gas Sensor Market was estimated at USD 151.9 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 233.9 Billion by 2026. The global MEMS Gas Sensor Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Global MEMS Gas Sensor Market Growing Due To Technologically Superior quality and Rising Demands from Industries.

Gas sensors are electronic devices that are used to detect toxic or inflammable gases mostly in industrial facility They detect changes in the environment and this change is reflected in their output signal that is generally, a voltage signal transmitted to the system, and appropriate action is taken. They are often a part of a larger embedded system that is connected to an alarm or any security apparatus. One of the most commonly used gas sensors is the Micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) gas sensor. These sensors are fabricated for real-time environmental monitoring operations. MEMS gas sensor is composed of a microheater, a sensing electrode, and a sensing material. Variation in the resistance of metal oxide Nanopowder, when exposed to gases, is used as a trigger for operationalizing the security system. A recent development in the internet of things (IoT) has created further demand for the MEMS gas sensor market.

40 Tables & 40 Figures spread over 175+ Pages

All the major heavy industries work with electrical appliances such as circuit breakers, transformers, motors, furnaces, and others. These machines use inert gases for insulation purposes. Most of these inert gases are greenhouse gases and strict adherence to their emission required. MEMS gas sensors are utilized by heavy industries to detect the emission of greenhouse gases. Similarly, these industries also work with toxic and inflammable gases, leakage of it create havoc in factory and neighborhood. MEMS gas sensors are also utilized in the detection of leakage of toxic gases and for taking remedial action.

Awareness about pollution and demand from society to reduce it has led to the monitoring of air quality on a real-time basis. Air quality is expressed concerning the number of pollutants like carbon mono oxide, Nitrogen Oxide, Sulphur dioxide, etc. Sensing of carbon Mono oxide and nitrogen is extremely important owing to the hazardous impact of them on human health. Thus, it is expected that in the forecast period government and pollution monitoring agencies will be one of the major end-users of MEMS gas sensors. In coal mines, Coal mine methane (CMM) could be extremely dangerous for coal miners. To protect miners from hazardous accidents MEMS sensors are used in Mining.

During the upcoming years, the technological superiority of MEMS sensors is expected to create tremendous demand for MEMS sensors. The advantage of MEMS devices is their ability to perform complex functions given their small size. MEMS devices are often used in applications such as navigation, image processing, and sound processing that are required in mobile phones. The development of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology has also boosted the demand for MEMS sensors. IoT has the tremendous requirement of tiny low-cost sensors that consumes less power and can communicate with the system in the harsh electrical and mechanical environment. The MEMS sensor completely fits this role. However, the current challenges remain in developing CMOS-compatible approaches to deposit various sensing materials on the micro hotplates.

Top Market Players

Some of the leading and top MEMS Gas Sensor companies in the global MEMS Gas Sensor market Honeywell Analytics, MSA, Amphenol, Figaro, Alphasense, ams AG , MEMBRAPOR AG, Dynament, Sensirion, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Nissha, IDT, Breeze Technologies, eLichens, Bosch Sensortec, Edinburg Sensors, GASTE, Nemoto Sensor Engineering Company Limited, and SPEC Sensors

Based on Type, the worldwide MEMS Gas Sensor market can be segmented into Inflammable Gas, Toxic Gas, Others. Among these, Inflammable and Toxic gases will occupy the leading market share followed by the other category. By Application MEMS Gas Sensor Market is divided into Chemical & Oil, Mining, Environmental, Civil Gas Safety, Others. It is anticipated that Mining and Environmental applications will be major drivers of the market followed by the chemical and oil industry.

Browse the full “MEMS Gas Sensor Market By Type (Inflammable Gas, Toxic Gas, Others) and By Application (Chemical & Oil, Mining, Environmental, Civil Gas Safety, Others): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/mems-gas-sensor-market-by-type-inflammable-gas

MEMS Gas Sensor Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of geography, the MEMS Gas Sensor market is segmented into North America, LATAM, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa from Regional perspectives, it is expected that the Asia-Pacific region will account for the largest share of the market owing to demand from mining, manufacturing industries in China and India. Demand for automotive and transportation industry in South Korea and Japan.

Also, Read Press Release Here

This report segments the MEMS Gas Sensor Market as follows:

Global MEMS Gas Sensor Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Inflammable Gas

Toxic Gas

Others

Global MEMS Gas Sensor Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Chemical and Oil

Mining, Environmental

Civil gas Safety

Others

