NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , today announced that long-time customer Red’s Savoy Pizza has deployed the Paytronix Order & Delivery platform to facilitate its growing off-premise business across 16 locations in the upper Midwest. The rollout includes an update to Red’s Savoy Pizza Thank You Rewards mobile app that enables customers to order directly from their mobile device.



As a long-time takeout pizza business, Red’s Savoy Pizza was well positioned to add curbside pickup to its delivery services in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Consolidating both its rewards program and its various takeout channels on the Paytronix platform helps the brand to maintain one view of its guests no matter how they chose to purchase and enjoy their pizza. It also delivers a contactless shopping experience that helps guests feel safer.

“In 2020, our online tickets are way up in quantity as well as order value,” said Reed Daniels, president and CEO, Red’s Savoy Pizza. “Paytronix Order & Delivery enables us to meet our guests’ expectations for a contactless shopping experience where they do not have to worry about cleanliness and germs.”

Employing the latest cloud technology, Paytronix Order & Delivery enables rapid processing of digital orders. It has an easy-to-use guest ordering interface, digital ordering management tools, more than a dozen POS integrations, and the best loyalty integration on the market today. In addition, Paytronix has partnered with premier third-party aggregators to help enhance the online ordering experience.

“These days, guests want multiple options for off-premise ordering and dining,” said Andrew Robbins, CEO of Paytronix. “They want to order online and on their phones. They also want a contactless experience when they pick up their order, either at the store, in their cars, or at their own front door. Paytronix Order & Delivery helps Red’s Savoy Pizza meet its customers wherever they are most comfortable.”

Restaurant and convenience store brands can learn more about Paytronix Order & Delivery and schedule a personalized demo here https://www.paytronix.com/platform/order.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 400 brands across 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates Big Data consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.