BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leveraging the advanced technology of their leading OmniLogic® automation platform, Hayward introduces an expansion to their OmniPL line of mid-range smart pool and spa automation—including new product options to provide better value to a wider range of pools.



Offering intuitive, easy-to-install control at a more affordable price, OmniPL enables pool builders to take advantage of Hayward's state-of-the-art OmniLogic system in even more pool builds and renovations.

“We are excited to unveil the new OmniPL line of smart pool and spa automation," said Rick Roetken, President of Hayward. "This is a powerful mid-range solution for builders to deliver the high-end control capabilities their customers expect."

Designed to be tailored to the needs of each pool, OmniPL can control up to eight variable-speed pumps without a relay. For pools up to 40,000 gallons, select models are salt-ready—seamlessly integrated with a TurboCell S3 salt cell. OmniPL also features OmniDirect Mode™, which unlocks exclusive color options, dimming, speed control and more when paired with ColorLogic® LED lighting.

OmniPL includes four built-in relays but can be easily upgraded to six or eight, scaling easily as features are added to a pool. With an external touchscreen display and a 15-foot cord, it offers easy installation and convenient access. And because it utilizes the same platform as the other products in the Omni® family, OmniPL is effortless for builders to program and support.

Like all products in the Omni family, OmniPL is designed to be simple and intuitive for the pool owner to use. The OmniLogic app offers full control from anywhere, and OmniPL works with popular voice control systems like Amazon® Alexa® and Google Home®.

Fast becoming the go-to solution for pool builders around the country, the revamped OmniPL product line makes it even easier for every pool owner to enjoy the control they want at a price they love. Like all products in Hayward’s trade-exclusive Expert Line™, OmniPL is only available from pool professionals and across the U.S. and Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Nicole Manzione

908.351.5400 x4252

nmanzione@hayward.com

About Hayward Industries, Inc.

Hayward Industries Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of both residential and commercial pool and spa equipment, as well as industrial flow control products built on safety and reliability. Headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ, Hayward designs, manufactures, and markets a full line of innovative, energy-efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands including AquaVac®, AquaRite®, ColorLogic®, Navigator®, OmniLogic®, OmniHub®, TriStar®, Super Pump®, TurboCell®, pHin™ CAT Controllers®, HCP Pumps and Saline C® Series.

Hayward products are sold worldwide. For more information contact Hayward at (908) 351-5400 or visit Hayward.com.

Google Home® is a trademark Google, LLC., and Amazon® and Alexa® are trademarks of Amazon Technologies, Inc. Neither of these companies is affiliated with Hayward Industries, Inc. nor endorses this product.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b58e403f-01d4-48cf-82ed-108ca8a4ba3e