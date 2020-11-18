DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony RetailAI, provider of the industry’s leading AI-enabled platform and customer-centric solutions that deliver profitable growth for retailers and CPG manufacturers, today announced the appointment of Dale Grant as chief revenue officer leading the global sales organization. Graeme Cooksley, who previously served in this role, has stepped down after eight years with Symphony RetailAI.



Grant has over 30 years of retail technology experience with Fortune 500 companies and a proven track record in delivering revenue growth with enterprise SaaS and software solutions. Most recently, Grant was SVP of global retail sales at Oracle. He also led the formation of Oracle’s hospitality, food and beverage business as a senior vice president. Additionally, Grant held significant leadership roles at NCR with several senior executive positions culminating as the global retail vice president of sales.

“As we continue to build on our momentum delivering high-value software solutions with AI-based insights across the entire value chain for global FMCG retail and CPG manufacturer markets, it is critical that we attract the most qualified leaders to our team,” said Chris Koziol, CEO, Symphony RetailAI. “Dale brings a depth of experience leading transformational sales initiatives for some of the world’s largest technology providers and we are pleased to welcome him to the company as our chief revenue officer.”

Grant will lead Symphony RetailAI’s global sales and pre-sales organization doing business in over 40 countries with over 1,200 customers including 15 of the top 30 grocery retailers and all of the top 25 global CPG manufacturers.

“Symphony RetailAI’s innovative AI-enabled, industry-specific solutions drive profitable growth for retailers and CPG manufacturers,” said Grant. “I am thrilled to join the Symphony RetailAI team to execute on the next phase of growth with our retail industry customers and prospects around the globe.”

Grant will be based out of Symphony RetailAI’s Atlanta-area office.

About Symphony RetailAI

Symphony RetailAI offers the industry’s leading AI-enabled platform accompanied by a suite of customer-centric solutions that deliver profitable growth for retailers and CPG manufacturers. Symphony RetailAI’s innovations span the retail value chain from customer insights, agile merchandising, promotion optimization, personalized marketing, fresh and center store management, to demand forecasting and inventory management. Our role-based solutions and CINDE, the industry’s first personal decision coach, provides users predictive analytics and prescriptive recommendations that make it easier to identify growth opportunities, activate plans and realize profit and revenue growth, from supplier to shelf. A strong global partner ecosystem helps us serve more than 1,200 organizations worldwide – including 15 of the top 25 global grocery retailers and 25 of the top 25 global CPG manufacturers – all through the Microsoft Azure Cloud. Symphony RetailAI is a SymphonyAI company.

Connect with Symphony RetailAI on social media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SymphonyRetail

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/symphonyretailai/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SymphonyRetail/

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is the fastest-growing private group of B2B AI companies, backed by a $1 billion commitment to deliver next-generation AI solutions for transforming the enterprise. SymphonyAI addresses use cases in healthcare and life sciences, retail and CPG, industrial manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, media and entertainment, defense, and financial services. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to a group of eight companies with a combined revenue run rate of more than $350 million. Over 2,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals operate the group under the leadership of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful serial entrepreneurs, Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, founder of the Wadhwani Foundation. More at SymphonyAI.

Media Contact

Adrienne Newcomb

Ketner Group Communications (for Symphony RetailAI)

adrienne@ketnergroup.com