SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration, has announced new formats and dates for its 2021 event series, which is continuing to evolve due to changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The series will feature a spring virtual-only event, a fall hybrid in-person/virtual event, and a series of half-day virtual summits on implementing Microsoft Teams.



Enterprise Connect 2021 will be held as a hybrid in-person/virtual event, taking place Monday, September 27th through Wednesday, September 29th. The physical event will be held at the Gaylord Palms Hotel in Orlando, FL, and be paired with a robust virtual component.

“Offering a hybrid of in-person and virtual attendance will let our customers select the format that works best for them, and will allow us to bring our outstanding, vendor-neutral content to all members of the enterprise communications industry, wherever they are the week of September 27,” said Eric Krapf, General Manager and Program Co-Chair of Enterprise Connect. “We expect to continue offering this hybrid format beyond 2021, and are committed to providing a great conference and expo experience to our audience, both in person and online.”

In addition to September’s Enterprise Connect Orlando, organizers are planning an all-virtual event for Tuesday, March 9th and Wednesday, March 10th. This two-day virtual summit, entitled, “Communications & Collaboration 2024,” will provide an in-depth online experience aimed specifically at helping enterprise communications professionals plan their strategic technology vision for the next 3 years. A full agenda and additional information on the event will be announced shortly.

Finally, Enterprise Connect will present a series of half-day virtual summits, “Connecting with Microsoft Teams.” Dates and topic focuses are:

January 20: Microsoft Teams Direct Routing

April 14: Using Teams as Your Phone System

June 9: Driving User Adoption & Getting the Most out of Teams



More information will be available this fall for Enterprise Connect Orlando and the March virtual event including call for speakers, registration and sponsorship opportunities.

About Enterprise Connect

For 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise Unified Communications and Collaboration in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry's vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise networks and communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, (nojitter.com), providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, research surveys and a Webinar Series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com. Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

