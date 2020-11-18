NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimplyAgree, a leading provider of technology for transactional attorneys, announces the company has recently completed a successful System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type II compliance audit without unmanaged exceptions, validating its commitment to security based on the standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.



SimplyAgree is a closing management tool that helps deal teams streamline signings and automate the creation of closings sets and other post-closing work. In addition, SimplyAgree provides tools to support professionals in closing deals remotely—including integrated mobile and electronic signing for firm clients—which has become more important than ever in today’s work environments.

The SOC 2 audit evaluated SimplyAgree’s security controls to ensure they were designed to protect against unauthorized access, unauthorized disclosure of information and damage to systems. In addition, the SOC 2 audit tested SimplyAgree’s controls to certify that those controls operated effectively in practice to achieve its service commitments and system requirements.

“The SOC 2 Type II audit is a challenging exercise, requiring subjects to demonstrate the effectiveness of security controls over an extended period,” shares Will Norton, CEO of SimplyAgree. “Understanding the importance of the trust services criteria to our clients, it was certainly a valuable process that demonstrates our commitment to them and the protection of their data.”

SimplyAgree is a leading signature and closing management platform used by transactional attorneys in Global 100, Am Law 100, Am Law 200 and boutique law firms. The software provides closing support for sophisticated M&A, private equity, venture capital, commercial finance and commercial real estate practices, having been used to close transactions worth billions of dollars. SimplyAgree streamlines the administrative aspects of a closing—from creating signature packets to building closing binders—to increase efficiency and reduce post-closing write-offs, resulting in a closing process up to 80% more efficient for firms and their clients. For more information visit https://simplyagree.com.

